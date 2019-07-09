ServiceMax Appoints Tony Zingale and Frank van Veenendaal to Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today announced the appointment of Tony Zingale and Frank van Veenendaal to the company's board of directors. Zingale, who will serve as chairman of the board, brings more than 35 years of experience building profitable, high growth, enterprise software companies. Van Veenendaal, a 30-year industry veteran and former Salesforce executive, brings extensive cloud, customer service and sales acceleration experience.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tony and Frank to the ServiceMax board during this exciting period of change and innovation," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "Both leaders bring a wealth of experience building and advising market-leading software companies. Their expertise will bring tremendous value as we accelerate our growth initiatives, pursue new strategic partnerships and continue to help our customers advance their service transformation journeys."

Zingale previously served as executive chairman and CEO at Jive Software, a global enterprise collaboration software company, where he led the company through a successful IPO in 2011. He is a highly successful executive and board member in enterprise software, including public companies Clarify and Mercury, and several other venture-backed, private SaaS companies.

"I'm honored to join ServiceMax as chairman of the board and look forward to the opportunity to help guide the company during this new chapter," said Zingale. "I look forward to partnering with Neil and the ServiceMax team as they work to penetrate the $34 billion service execution market with their unmatched expertise and market leading technology."

Van Veenendaal spent more than a decade in executive leadership roles at Salesforce, including vice chairman and chief sales officer. He was instrumental in the growth and evolution of the company's sales organization through innovative new compensation plans, pipeline development, sales segmentation, and growth strategies. In addition to ServiceMax, van Veenendaal sits on the board of directors for Onfido, Coupa, Room to Read, and Vlocity.

"ServiceMax's industry expertise, coupled with its commitment to helping customers improve the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution, is truly unparalleled," said van Veenendaal. "I'm excited to join ServiceMax's board of directors and help the company continue to deliver on its commitments through the most-innovative technologies available."

