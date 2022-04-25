ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce Expands Beyond Operational Field Service with New Features To Drive Revenue Growth and Lifetime Value

New Service Contract Dashboard and Real-Time Service Insights Lead Expanded Capabilities, Along with Increased Technician Productivity via New Mobile App Features

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced that it has released new features for Asset 360 for Salesforce AppExchange . Building on its strong field service foundation, the new release offers features that take the product beyond traditional field service personas, empowering strategic stakeholders like chief revenue officers and chief operating officers, as well as operational and commercial stakeholders in supply chain, sales, and marketing. Customers can now utilize Asset 360 for Salesforce to drive service revenue and renewals and improve strategic planning with real-time insights, while continuing to increase technician productivity. Included in the new feature set are sales and marketing tools, the ability to monitor and track contract status efficiencies and performance, and realized savings via new dashboards.

"When we launched ServiceMax Asset 360 for Salesforce, we set a clear vision for expanding its capabilities to help customers re-imagine equipment-centric field service and to evolve with them into other key strategic and commercial areas as their needs change," said Joseph June, senior vice president of product management, ServiceMax. "With these new features, we've made important strides toward fulfilling our promise, bringing new capabilities to market that will enable customers to bridge personas and systems outside of field service to drive greater profitability, visibility, and agility."