ServiceMax Drives New Customer Acquisition with Record Breaking Second Quarter

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today announced the addition of new customers across a variety of industries for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, including the largest new customer deal closed in company history. Year-to-date new customer wins include METRA, the largest and busiest commuter rail system outside the New York City metropolitan area; Exelon, America's leading clean energy provider; and additional large enterprise customers from medical devices, oil & gas, telecommunications, and industrial manufacturing industries. New and existing customers continue to benefit from the value of the only comprehensive service execution management platform in the market, including customers such as Tandem, Australia's workforce design and service delivery company, who went live this quarter.

"ServiceMax has allowed Tandem to disrupt and revolutionise the way in which we engage and manage a large subcontractor workforce to deliver a frictionless customer experience," said Eric Yilmaz, CIO of Tandem.

Accelerating momentum and large enterprise deals signed this year demonstrate an increased need for digital transformation across industries with complex equipment. ServiceMax was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management for four consecutive times. The company is committed to helping its customers transform their service businesses by leveraging the most innovative technologies available. ServiceMax's suite of software offerings, all delivered as-a-service via the cloud, extends beyond scheduling optimization to field service management, asset service management and secure, real-time communication.

"I'm very pleased with our rapid growth this year and I'm incredibly excited by ServiceMax's unique opportunity as the only pure play service execution vendor in the market," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "I'm also thrilled to welcome new members to my leadership team as part of a strategic organizational structure that I'm confident will drive an increased focus on our customers and tighter alignment across our teams. Our number one priority is making every ServiceMax customer successful in their service transformation journey, enabling them to deliver unparalleled results."

To drive continued growth and an exceptional experience for customers at every touch point, ServiceMax has announced strategic changes to its executive leadership team structure:

Mike Jerich has joined ServiceMax as Chief Revenue Officer . In this role, Jerich is responsible for all revenue functions of ServiceMax, including direct sales, inside sales, customer account management, solutions consulting and channel partnerships. Jerich was previously Chief Revenue Officer at FinancialForce and the Global Head of Sales & Marketing at IPC Systems.

has joined ServiceMax as . In this role, Jerich is responsible for all revenue functions of ServiceMax, including direct sales, inside sales, customer account management, solutions consulting and channel partnerships. Jerich was previously Chief Revenue Officer at FinancialForce and the Global Head of Sales & Marketing at IPC Systems. Stacey Epstein is stepping into a new role as Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer . This newly created role will expand beyond the traditional CMO scope to drive a meaningful, long-term impact for ServiceMax customers across all areas of the business. Epstein rejoined ServiceMax through the acquisition of Zinc, where she was CEO, earlier this year. Prior to Zinc, Epstein was Chief Marketing Officer of ServiceMax and VP Global Marketing at SuccessFactors.

is stepping into a new role as . This newly created role will expand beyond the traditional CMO scope to drive a meaningful, long-term impact for ServiceMax customers across all areas of the business. Epstein rejoined ServiceMax through the acquisition of Zinc, where she was CEO, earlier this year. Prior to Zinc, Epstein was Chief Marketing Officer of ServiceMax and VP Global Marketing at SuccessFactors. Bettina Koblick has joined ServiceMax as SVP of People . In this role, Koblick is responsible for all aspects of the human resources function, playing the critical role of fostering ServiceMax's company values of winning together as a team and putting customers first. Koblick was previously the Chief People Officer at ForeScout and Chief Human Resources Officer at Symantec.

has joined ServiceMax as . In this role, Koblick is responsible for all aspects of the human resources function, playing the critical role of fostering ServiceMax's company values of winning together as a team and putting customers first. Koblick was previously the Chief People Officer at ForeScout and Chief Human Resources Officer at Symantec. John Stetic has been promoted to the newly created role of SVP of Innovation and ISV Partnerships . As part of the Product Development Group , comprised of Product, Engineering and Innovation, Stetic's team is responsible for accelerating ServiceMax's product development activities to bring industry-best products to the market faster. The innovation portfolio includes ServiceMax's Real-Time Communication product from the acquisition of Zinc, as well as ownership of ISV partnerships. Stetic was formerly the Chief Product Officer at Zinc and has held several product, engineering and customer leadership positions at Oracle, Eloqua, and Novell.

has been promoted to the newly created role of . As part of the , comprised of Product, Engineering and Innovation, Stetic's team is responsible for accelerating ServiceMax's product development activities to bring industry-best products to the market faster. The innovation portfolio includes ServiceMax's Real-Time Communication product from the acquisition of Zinc, as well as ownership of ISV partnerships. Stetic was formerly the Chief Product Officer at Zinc and has held several product, engineering and customer leadership positions at Oracle, Eloqua, and Novell. Ashish Agrawal , SVP of Engineering, will continue to lead the product engineering, product security, and product support functions at ServiceMax. Aimed at bringing a stronger representation of the customer voice and perspective into product creation, the customer support function has been aligned with Agrawal's organization to create a tighter feedback loop.

, will continue to lead the product engineering, product security, and product support functions at ServiceMax. Aimed at bringing a stronger representation of the customer voice and perspective into product creation, the customer support function has been aligned with Agrawal's organization to create a tighter feedback loop. Amit Jain , SVP of Product , will continue to lead to product management, product strategy, and user experience functions at ServiceMax. Together, Agrawal, Jain and Stetic lead the Product Development Group, focused on accelerating the pace of innovation and thought leadership across the company and the ServiceMax partner ecosystem.

, , will continue to lead to product management, product strategy, and user experience functions at ServiceMax. Together, Agrawal, Jain and Stetic lead the Product Development Group, focused on accelerating the pace of innovation and thought leadership across the company and the ServiceMax partner ecosystem. Simon Edwards , Chief Financial Officer , has taken on an expanded role to include IT and revenue operations. In this role, Edwards is responsible for the company's financial framework and operational oversight to deliver long-term shareholder and customer value. Edwards joined ServiceMax from GE, where he held a variety of global finance leadership roles in technology-intensive industries.

, , has taken on an expanded role to include IT and revenue operations. In this role, Edwards is responsible for the company's financial framework and operational oversight to deliver long-term shareholder and customer value. Edwards joined ServiceMax from GE, where he held a variety of global finance leadership roles in technology-intensive industries. Bert Kaminski , has joined ServiceMax as Chief Counsel. In this role, Kaminski manages Servicemax's legal affairs, guiding the company's continued growth and success in new markets, including new partnerships and product offerings. Kaminski previously served as Chief Commercial Counsel at GE Digital and Assistant General Counsel at Oracle.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in Service Execution Management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

