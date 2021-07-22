ServiceMax Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Template for ServiceMax. The ServiceMax template, accessible in Anypoint Exchange, will allow companies to simplify integration to ServiceMax's field service management platform with data from any system.

ServiceMax's field service management platform maximizes asset performance and helps companies differentiate with service. ServiceMax is purpose built for asset-centric industries, offering features, services, and integrations that help customers improve asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service, boost technician productivity with the latest mobile tools, and deliver metrics for confident decision making. Hundreds of industry leaders across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running.

"MuleSoft empowers ServiceMax Asset 360 customers to connect data sources quickly with a massive collection of systems and applications. By synchronizing data between different platforms, customers can reliably set up their systems and processes for asset service execution," said Amit Jain, senior vice president of product management at ServiceMax. "We look forward to expanding our joint customer base to help asset-centric organizations streamline the process of resolving complex data integrity issues."

"We are excited to welcome ServiceMax as a MuleSoft partner," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development at MuleSoft. "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 85% of IT organizations. With MuleSoft technology and ServiceMax's expertise, our mutual customers will be able to speed up time to value by unlocking and integrating data and apps to go digital, faster."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, media and telecom. Using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility and efficiency by creating reusable building blocks, including connectors, APIs and templates, that can accelerate the pace of innovation.

