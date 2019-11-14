ServiceMax named a Leader in the first IDC MarketScape Report for Field Service Management

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution, today announced that the company has been positioned in the Leaders category in the first ever IDC MarketScape report for Field Service Management.*

To view a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management, 2019 click here.

The new report profiles 10 field service management vendors who help manufacturers execute service, maintenance and repair on the equipment they manufacture. Vendors are evaluated on rigorous qualitative and quantitative criteria. Among multiple factors, ServiceMax believes it was positioned as a Leader on the basis of a unique asset-centric approach to service execution, which makes the company uniquely suited to deliver the capabilities that matter to manufacturers – including IoT connected field service, strong support for complex jobs and a robust installed base system of record that does not exist in any other enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP.

"We are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the field service management market for manufacturing," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "As the only company named a Leader that is solely focused on field service, we are committed to the ongoing development and release of forward-thinking field service management solutions that support the transformation journey many manufacturers are currently undertaking and empower their field service workforce to execute service on even the most complex equipment. Our team continues to add features based on industry leading frameworks and technologies, including Salesforce Lightning components, with the goal of supporting all ServiceMax users to drive success in their roles, remain agile to market conditions and help their organizations grow."

IDC analyst, Aly Pinder writes: "ServiceMax has been able to meet its customer needs and establish relationships or build capabilities that enable transformation within manufacturers along a digital maturity which is varied. Its industry-focused approach provides manufacturers with a tailored solution, which deeply understands what tools are needed to support critical needs while evolving to innovate for the future field worker."

ServiceMax continues to deliver innovative features and enhancements that enable workforce effectiveness in complex service environments. Later this month, the company will release ServiceMax 19.3. Product updates include new features and enhancements that help organizations utilize their people effectively and empower their employees to do their best work, leading to higher productivity and increased customer satisfaction, including:

Project Scheduling, designed to help dispatchers efficiently schedule technicians to manage multi-day, multi-dependency work with ease. Schedules are optimized for any number of tasks and resources, ensuring the right technician is selected for the right job, with the right tools to perform the work.

ServiceMax's industry leading mobile app, ServiceMax Go, now operates across both iOS and Android operating systems on tablets and mobile phones to maximize productivity and alleviate administrative tasks. ServiceMax Go helps technicians quickly and directly access work orders, service history, inventory levels and service knowledge databases while at or traveling between job sites.

Automated text messages triggered by location change (geofence), informing customers when a technician arrives at or departs from a work site and then providing prompts with fully customizable next actions to complete, such as a net promoter score (NPS) survey.

ServiceMax 19.3 will be generally available on November 19, 2019. To learn more about the platform updates, click here.

*Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Field Service Management Applications 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment, doc #US44408719, November 2019

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax is the global leader in Service Execution Management, offering cloud-based software that improves the productivity of complex, equipment-centric service execution. Enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep the world running. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE ServiceMax

Related Links

https://www.servicemax.com

