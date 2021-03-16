ServiceMax Releases New App ServiceMax Engage to Connect Service Organizations with Their End Customers

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, announced the debut of ServiceMax Engage, an intuitive mobile application that connects field service organizations with their end customers to increase service visibility, elevate the customer experience, and ensure asset data quality. The announcement was made today at the kick-off of Maximize 2021, the 10th annual Global Field Service Conference.

ServiceMax Engage addresses two major pain points facing service organizations: the desire for greater visibility into and involvement with the service process by end customers; and the challenge of maintaining complete and accurate asset data. "Now more than ever, we want to ensure end customers are active participants in the service lifecycle. ServiceMax Engage enables service organizations to deliver a better customer experience, ensure the asset data needed for effective service execution is precise, and build more resilient service processes with their customers," said Amit Jain, Senior Vice President of Product, ServiceMax. "Service organizations continue to face challenges maintaining accurate data on complex assets. Engage provides end customers greater visibility and involvement in the service process and lays the foundation for leveraging technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence in the future."

"Empowering customers to be more hands-on in managing their assets also helps to close a critical part of the feedback loop for manufacturers. Customers are best placed to validate information about assets in the field," said Nicole France, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "Validating and updating that data increases the odds of getting the right fix the first time and improving preventive maintenance. It also ensures that customers have better visibility into their equipment and are more educated users."

ServiceMax Engage offers a range of benefits, including:

End Customer Benefits:

Deeper involvement with the service process

Self-service through remote support

Real-time access to asset information

Service Outcomes:

Enhanced customer experience and satisfaction

Improved asset data accuracy and visibility

Increased technician productivity

Improved contract performance

Increased service revenue

IT Benefits:

Broader functionality and enhanced usability vs. a customer web portal

Turnkey app = no additional implementation costs

Seamless - native to ServiceMax and Salesforce

To learn more about ServiceMax Engage, visit the product page and check out the Engage breakout session, "Introduction to ServiceMax Engage: The New Mobile App for Customer Engagement," at Maximize 2021.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As the recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit www.servicemax.com .

