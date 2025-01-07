ServiceMinder Announces Appointment of New CEO, Berkley Simmons

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMinder, a technology solution for managing and operating home services franchises, is excited to announce the appointment of Berkley Simmons as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Simmons has worked closely with ServiceMinder's founder, John Keene, and the team as an Operating Partner since Greenridge Growth Partners invested in the company in 2023. With a broad leadership background and deep experience in the SaaS industry, Simmons is well-equipped to guide the team as ServiceMinder continues to grow, deliver exceptional service, and provide dependable solutions.

ServiceMinder founder and former home service franchisee, Keene, will continue to serve as a key C-suite executive in his role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He will focus on driving product innovation by leveraging his extensive experience in technology and the home services industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Berkley to the cool kids club," said Keene. "His respect for the franchise model, dedication to problem-solving, and innovative vision for ServiceMinder's expansion make him the perfect leader to elevate our progress and innovation—not just for the ServiceMinder team but also for its dedicated clients."

As CEO, Berkley will prioritize sustaining ServiceMinder's holistic approach, nurturing a positive organizational culture, and broadening the solution's reach within the franchise community.

"I'm so excited to work with such a talented team and hope to pick up at least half of John's dad joke skills along the way," said Berkley. "I look forward to building on the organization's strong foundation and helping achieve its mission of empowering franchisors to achieve efficient growth and transforming franchisees' sacrifice into lasting prosperity".

ServiceMinder is the leading platform built to support both franchisors and franchisees in managing and growing home services brands.

