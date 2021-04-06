ServiceNow and Qualtrics Combine Powerful Workflows and Experience Data to Help Companies Deliver Next-Generation Experiences

"Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century," said Bill McDermott, President and CEO of ServiceNow. "The digital world demands tailored, seamless, and integrated experiences for every customer and employee. Our partnership with Qualtrics will help customers turn insights into action and redefine the experience economy."

"Businesses succeed or fail based on the experiences they deliver and experience data has become the most valuable data in every organization," said Zig Serafin, CEO of Qualtrics. "Our partnership with ServiceNow is the best of both worlds for our customers, who'll be able to use data and insights to drive real-time action and deliver incredible experiences for the new way of work."

Feedback-driven experiences for a new era of work

Great experiences drive customer loyalty and powerful employee engagement. Yet organizations still struggle with siloed systems that cannot deliver the modern, digital experiences employees want and customers expect. To address this challenge at scale, ServiceNow and Qualtrics will fuel great experiences and unlock productivity by making feedback actionable in the enterprise.

With the following new joint solutions, companies will be able to bring experience data from Qualtrics into ServiceNow Agent Workspaces to visualize performance, uncover key drivers of service satisfaction, and easily act on those insights.

Experience Management for IT: Combining Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ for IT with ServiceNow IT Service Management to enable companies to connect their business-critical operational and service delivery data with employee feedback on a company's internal IT services on a single platform. IT teams will be able to measure the effectiveness of their internal technologies, optimize service management processes, and provide seamless digital experiences as companies permanently shift to a remote or hybrid work model.

The new solutions will be available to joint customers through a phased joint product and go-to-market strategy.

As part of today's announcement, ServiceNow and Qualtrics will also expand their use of each other's solutions to unlock productivity across their respective companies.

Availability

Customers can access the Qualtrics and ServiceNow workflow integration today. New solutions available starting in the second half of 2021.

