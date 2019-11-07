ServiceNow API Integration is Now Available on Connect iPaaS

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMQ, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and MarketsandMarket as a leading Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider, is proud to announce the availability of ServiceNow as an API connector on its Connect iPaaS platform. This partnership provides ServiceNow customers easy access to build and deploy integration workflows that streamline and automate business processes with other SaaS, cloud, and enterprise applications using the available API connectors within Connect iPaaS.

Connect iPaaS - a leading no-code API and data integration platform to build business workflows that create lasting competitive advantages.

With its modern, intuitive, and no-code user experience (UX), Connect iPaaS provides the line of business users and citizen integrators a platform to build business processes by integrating best-of-breed SaaS, cloud, on-premise, and IoT applications. Common application integration workflows that solve everyday challenges faced among enterprises can be deployed in a matter of minutes using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

With the ServiceNow connector available on Connect iPaaS, free trial users and paid customers of RoboMQ have access to the full set of APIs available on ServiceNow including the custom objects to create workflows using drag and drop elements and semantic data mapping on a modern, intuitive, event-driven user interface. Connect iPaaS already has a wide range of available connectors such as Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft NAV, Office 365, SAP C/4, Smartsheet, Workday, Magento, Nexmo, Coupa, PagerDuty, Slack, Twilio, and more.

"Businesses today require multiple applications to collaborate and be part of wider business workflows. Availability of ServiceNow API Connector on Connect iPaaS will allow users of ServiceNow to streamline their incident management, service management, and asset management processes by integration with other SaaS and ERP applications." – Bramh Gupta, Founder, and CEO of RoboMQ.

By leveraging the power of Connect iPaaS's enterprise and SaaS application connectors with ServiceNow, line of business users can create business processes that enable lightning-fast incident response across channels, streamline employee access provisioning and asset management, integrate service order fulfillment, and more.

Enterprises can take advantage of the Connect iPaaS platform and ServiceNow integration by signing up for a free trial or a paid subscription at https://robomq.io/pricing.

About ServiceNow

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise cloud software companies in the world with annual revenue nearing $3 billion. ServiceNow specializes in IT services management (ITSM), IT operations management (ITOM) and IT business management (ITBM) solutions.

About RoboMQ and Connect iPaaS

RoboMQ is a SaaS product development company behind the next generation of integration middleware and microservices application development platforms for the cloud, hybrid cloud, SaaS, enterprise applications and IoT.

Connect iPaaS is a no-code API and data integration platform that provides business processes automation for HR, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Operations, and other lines of business teams.

