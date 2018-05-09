ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

The rebranding will mean that with Engage ESM, Atos now has a consistent go-to-market for ServiceNow based solutions worldwide, including local operations in North America, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, and Singapore.

The decision to rebrand imaKumo to Engage ESM is part of a global strategy by Atos to underpin their digital transformation services through the ServiceNow platform.

"From day one, we shared strong synergies and a common mindset, and now with the rebranding of imaKumo to Engage ESM we can better articulate those values to our customers and partners worldwide," said Mat Middleton, CEO of Engage ESM. He continued, "We are now one of the largest ServiceNow partners globally. We are a ServiceNow Gold Services and Gold Sales Partner, as well as an Authorized ServiceNow Training Partner. In fact, we now have one of the largest number of ServiceNow certified consultants in the industry."

Peter Pluim, Executive Vice-President of Atos Infrastructure & Data Management Services said, "With Atos and the go-to-market brand Engage ESM, we now have a compelling narrative that puts ServiceNow at front and center of our Digital Transformation strategy. With the talent and thought leadership that Engage ESM brings to the table we will continue to innovate more strongly and give customers even more complete solutions, more choice and more flexibility."

About Engage ESM

Engage ESM is an Atos company and Gold Sales and Services partner for ServiceNow globally; providing design, implementation, and support services to clients worldwide. Engage ESM is a leader in the enterprise-service management (ESM) sector, which includes IT, Customer Service, Security, and HR. Engage ESM helps organisations of all sizes to improve their operational performance and extend the value of existing and new investments in ServiceNow.

Atos is a leader in digital services with annual revenue of over €12 billion and 100,000 employees in 72 countries. Serving a global client base, Atos provides Consulting & Systems Integration services, Application Transformation Services, Managed Services, Cloud operations, Big Data & Cyber-security solutions, and transactional services through Worldline. Atos is also the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games.

