ServicePower Announces New Property & Casualty Insurance Solution

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced the launch of its insurance-focused solution suite called ServiceP&C.

In 2020 ServicePower announced that it had realized significant growth across the insurance industry. The Company's customer-base includes four of the top ten property & casualty (P&C) insurance providers in North America and has a global presence across three segments of insurance including: P&C, third-party administration and home/extended warranty. Additionally, ServicePower partnered with leading insurance platforms such as Guidewire. These partnerships allow ServicePower to cover the entire claims lifecycle making the field service experience even more seamless.

As a result of the market demand, ServicePower has created ServiceP&C, a solution suite optimized for the P&C insurance market. ServicePower offers a unique capability to manage a blend of employed and independent adjuster workforces, allowing insurance providers to have flexibility and scalability in their adjuster workforce operations.

The solution includes:

AI-based schedule optimization enabling insurance providers to improve SLA compliance and maximize productivity and efficiency of their adjuster workforce.

Adjuster mobile application that improves adjuster visibility, enables compliance and reduces risk. The mobility solution delivers real-time updates of status and location along with communication to policyholders.

that improves adjuster visibility, enables compliance and reduces risk. The mobility solution delivers real-time updates of status and location along with communication to policyholders. An adjuster gantt , enabling access to adjuster's entire schedule and longer-term views. Adjusters can access the same scheduling application as back office staff, have the ability to move appointments, search and filter schedule details, and conduct pre-visit evaluation to determine claim requirements.

enabling access to adjuster's entire schedule and longer-term views. Adjusters can access the same scheduling application as back office staff, have the ability to move appointments, search and filter schedule details, and conduct pre-visit evaluation to determine claim requirements. A web-based consumer portal that delivers full self-service capabilities for policy holders to schedule claims appointments, track adjuster ETAs, and have the ability to communicate in real-time.

that delivers full self-service capabilities for policy holders to schedule claims appointments, track adjuster ETAs, and have the ability to communicate in real-time. Reporting and analytics dashboards enable insurance providers to collect data, monitor and report business performance and KPIs through dashboards, generate alerts using system and external service-related data to help adjust strategies in real-time.

"We have seen real needs within the P&C insurance industry for digital transformation and advanced field service solutions. Now more than ever, Insurers are required to deliver sophisticated technologies to improve customer retention and satisfaction," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "ServicePower is happy to address these needs with our ServiceP&C solutions suite. We built these tools with the policy holder and adjuster in mind, expediting the overall process from first notice of loss, reducing turnaround time, empowering adjusters with technology, and delivering end-to-end automation leading to higher policy holder satisfaction and customer retention."

ServicePower was recently named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management where "reference customers gave ServicePower the highest scores of any vendor in this MQ for the time to achieve an ROI." The Company has delivered 12 times annualized ROI to leading insurance providers.

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

