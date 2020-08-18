ServicePower Builds Momentum in the Insurance Industry

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced significant growth in the insurance industry through new customers and leading core platform partnerships.

This year, ServicePower has realized significant traction across the industry with its suite of solutions that enable insurance organizations to improve field service management experiences. The insurance market is ServicePower's second largest vertical by revenue and has global customers across three segments of insurance including:

Property and Casualty: ServicePower works with three of the top ten property and casualty insurers, including Allstate, USAA, Aviva and Liberty Mutual that have implemented schedule optimization and mobility solutions to increase assessments per day, improve adjuster travel efficiency and on-time arrivals. ServicePower clients have realized significant results such as a 12 times annualized ROI.

Third-Party Administration: AIG and Assurant are among the organizations that use ServicePower's Customer Portal solutions to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. "Everything that we do as an industry should be focused on making it easy for the customer. The Customer Portal has made significant strides by giving the customer the information they need at their fingertips, making it seamless throughout the entire experience," said Greg Leonberger , vice president, service operations, AIG.

Home/Extended Warranty: First American Home Warranty and Centricity are among the organizations that use ServicePower's Customer Portal, Dispatch and Claims solutions to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. "ServicePower's customer engagement, dispatch and claims solutions have been a differentiator for Centricity and the level of service we provide," said Dawn Taylor , president, Centricity. "ServicePower has been instrumental in improving customer satisfaction and driving growth."

"As the leading field service platform for in-home service, we are experiencing unprecedented growth as COVID-19 has forced people to work from home increasing the use of appliances and devices," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "We are thrilled to work with leading insurers and core insurance platform companies as they implement our field service solutions to keep their homes operational. Insurers are accelerating the digital transformation of business operations to improve consumer experiences, accelerate time to market and increase operational efficiencies. With ServicePower, insurers are realizing significant increases in net promoter scores and customer satisfaction ratings."

ServicePower was recently named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management where "reference customers gave ServicePower the highest scores of any vendor in this MQ for the time to achieve an ROI." The company's insurance solutions deliver reduced turnaround time and improved customer experience from first notice of loss to completion, improved efficiency and transparency of claims processing and settlement, increase utilization and productivity of adjusters through automation, and reduced risk by improving visibility of job status and location of adjusters.

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

