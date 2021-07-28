ServicePower Has Strong Performance for First Half of 2021

MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming in-home service experiences, today announced SaaS ARR growth of 33% for the twelve month period ended June 30, 2021, bringing strong momentum into the second half of the year.

As part of this growth, ServicePower achieved a number of major milestones in the past six months, including:

33% SaaS ARR growth year-over-year

Gross and net customer retention of 97% and 108%, respectively

Multiple new customers across North American and Europe including:

including: Europe's leading consumer electronics retailer,

leading consumer electronics retailer,

A multinational major appliances and electronics conglomerate based in China ,

,

A top ten national property and casualty insurer in the United States ,

,

One of the largest industrial distributors in North America , and

, and

The global leader in commercial laundry equipment

Numerous new partnerships across global consulting companies such as PwC and leading technology organizations such as Guidewire.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to go beyond our expectations for the first half of this year to exceed our corporate goals. This success has accelerated our momentum of transforming service experiences for global companies across industries such as building technologies, retail, and insurance," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer, ServicePower. "ServicePower's rapid growth indicates that the market values our solutions in transforming the customer experience for home services globally."

About ServicePower:

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

Media Contact

ServicePower

Heather Mills

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE ServicePower, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.servicepower.com/

