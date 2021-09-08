ServicePower Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Field Service Management for Fifth Time

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, today announced that it has been named a Visionary by Gartner in its September 2021 Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. ServicePower has been recognized as a Visionary in this report for the fifth time. To access a complimentary copy of the report, please click here.

Authored by Jim Robinson and Naved Rashid, the report summarizes the Field Service Management market, includes strategic planning assumptions, and evaluates provider offerings for their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

ServicePower believes its Visionary position reflects its continued innovation of field service technology, and as Gartner states "Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules1." ServicePower has focused on aligning technicians and contractors to deliver the best customer experience, with a solution suite which supports the full field service lifecycle. Its unified solution delivers faster, smarter service through real-time customer engagement; patented, AI-based schedule optimization; mobile technician enablement; third-party contractor management; work order and parts management; factory and extended warranty claims management, and reporting and analysis.

"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the field service management Magic Quadrant report. In our view, ServicePower is focused on transforming the field service experience and uniquely improves customer experience by streamlining operations through a single platform, offering integrated customer engagement, schedule optimization, third-party management, onboarding and credentialing and outsourced management services," said Frank Gelbart, chief executive officer of ServicePower. "Our rapid growth over the past year and successful expansion into new markets, such as building technologies and property and casualty insurance, is something that we are proud of."

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as AIG, Allstate, GE Appliances, Electrolux, LG, and USAA, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

