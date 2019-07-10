Services are Critical for Companies Considering a Voice-of-the-Customer Technology Vendor Transition

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- commonFont ( www.commonfont.com ), a leading provider of Experience Management (XM) program and technology services, announced that it has been recognized in a recent report by independent research firm Forrester. The report, "How To Transition Your Voice-Of-The-Customer Vendor," advises Customer Experience (CX) professionals who are evaluating their technology vendor to consider the criticality of services in achieving program success.

According to the report, CX professionals seeking program success should consider two discrete buying decisions -- technology and services. Forrester advises that "CX technology and services partners are both critical for success" and warns that "Too many vendors don't acknowledge, or else discount, the criticality of professional services, an area in which we continue to see an increasing demand." In fact, "Technology alone does not transform CX," and "successful VoC programs balance technology and services." Forrester also notes that "services providers like commonFont…have helped customers make the most of the technologies that are already in place – with far less disruption than changing the tech vendor." In some cases, CX professionals may discover that "reimplementing" the currently installed platform to upgrade the existing solution and align it with program objectives is the most effective way to achieve technology goals.

commonFont equips CX professionals to develop and implement program strategy, objectives, governance, and technology solutions that deliver business value. For CX professionals that are considering changing their technology platform, commonFont can inventory the current solution and determine where opportunities and gaps exist. commonFont provides CX technology and advisory services on leading XM technology platforms Medallia and Qualtrics.

"commonFont's services help enterprises establish and evolve their CX programs and platforms," said Abby Schlatter, CEO and Co-Founder of commonFont. "We are thrilled by the market's growing awareness of the crucial role that services play in helping enterprises achieve CX transformation. As we think Forrester's recent report recognizes, technology is only part of the solution. Companies need the right people to meet the organization where it is and take it to the next stage of CX advancement. commonFont provides the long-term partnership and perspective that companies need to evolve their CX programs and optimize their technology solutions."

