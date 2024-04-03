Services PMI® at 51.4%; March 2024 Services ISM® Report On Business®

Business Activity Index at 57.4%; New Orders Index at 54.4%; Employment Index at 48.5%; Supplier Deliveries Index at 45.4%

TEMPE, Ariz., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the services sector expanded in March for the 15th consecutive month as the Services PMI® registered 51.4 percent, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the latest Services ISM® Report On Business®. The sector has grown in 45 of the last 46 months, with the lone contraction in December 2022.

The report was issued today by Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Services Business Survey Committee: "In March, the Services PMI® registered 51.4 percent, 1.2 percentage points lower than February's reading of 52.6 percent. The composite index indicated growth in March for the 15th consecutive month after a reading of 49 percent in December 2022, which was the first contraction since May 2020 (45.4 percent). The Business Activity Index registered 57.4 percent in March, which is 0.2 percentage point higher than the 57.2 percent recorded in February. The New Orders Index expanded in March for the 15th consecutive month after contracting in December 2022 for the first time since May 2020; the figure of 54.4 percent is 1.7 percentage points lower than the February reading of 56.1 percent. The Employment Index contracted for the third time in four months with a reading of 48.5 percent, a 0.5-percentage point increase compared to the 48 percent recorded in February.

"The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 45.4 percent, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.9 percent recorded in February. The index continued in contraction for the second straight month — indicating that supplier delivery performance was faster — after one month in expansion (or 'slower') territory in January. In the last 12 months, the average reading of 48.7 percent (with a low of 45.4 percent this month) reflects the fastest supplier delivery performance since December 2022, when the index registered 48.5 percent. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® Report On Business® index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.)

"The Prices Index registered 53.4 percent in March, a 5.2-percentage point decrease from February's reading of 58.6 percent. The Inventories Index contracted in March for the fourth consecutive month, registering 45.6 percent, a decrease of 1.5 percentage points from February's figure of 47.1 percent. The Inventory Sentiment Index (55.7 percent, down 1 percentage point from February's reading of 56.7 percent) expanded for the 11th consecutive month. The Backlog of Orders Index dropped into contraction in March after two consecutive months of expansion, registering 44.8 percent, a 5.5-percentage point decrease compared to the February reading of 50.3 percent.

"Twelve industries reported growth in March. The Services PMI®, by being above 50 percent for the 15th consecutive month (after a single month of contraction in December 2022 and a prior 30-month period of expansion), continues to indicate sustained growth — but at a slower rate in March — for the sector."

Nieves continues, "The decrease in the rate of growth in March and the decline in the composite index is a result of slower new orders growth, faster supplier deliveries and a contraction in employment. The report continued to reflect growth month over month. Respondents indicated continuing improvement in logistics and the supply chain. Employment challenges remain a combination of difficulties in backfilling positions and/or controlling labor expenses. The Prices Index reflected its lowest reading since March 2020, when the index registered 50.4 percent; however, respondents indicated that even with some prices stabilizing, inflation is still a concern."

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

The 12 services industries reporting growth in March — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Educational Services; Construction; Management of Companies & Support Services; Utilities; Retail Trade; Wholesale Trade; Other Services; Finance & Insurance; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The four industries reporting a decrease in the month of March are: Mining; Transportation & Warehousing; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Information.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

"The Red Sea turmoil is still not a notable challenge on supply for our sector, but we're watching carefully for disruption risk. Also, the unrest in Haiti carries potential risk for the garment industry." [Accommodation & Food Services]

carries potential risk for the garment industry." [Accommodation & Food Services] "Our market is shaping up to be the first normal year since the start of COVID-19. Volumes were down in 2022 and 2023. A price correction was made last year, setting up sales to move back to historical volumes." [Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting]

"National business conditions remain strong in the industrial construction market. Labor is still tight across the country for skilled trades positions." [Construction]

"We are experiencing a budget shortfall, like many of our peers in higher education, so our spending will be down at the end of this fiscal year ( June 30 ). Hiring is at a much slower pace as well, and we are still experiencing high employee turnover. Public opinion on the value of higher education compared to the cost is having an impact on our enrollment." [Educational Services]

). Hiring is at a much slower pace as well, and we are still experiencing high employee turnover. Public opinion on the value of higher education compared to the cost is having an impact on our enrollment." [Educational Services] "With the housing market continuing to stabilize, more mortgage inquiries are being made since my company opened up its mortgage loan program to loans other than Veterans Affairs loans." [Finance & Insurance]

"Continued inflationary pressure across multiple clinical device categories as contracts expire or are renewed." [Health Care & Social Assistance]

"Activity level holding steady for oil and gas." [Mining]

"Our company and industry continue to pull back to prepare for economic volatility in the second half of the year. Cost reduction initiatives remain a top-five company objective, even in a high-growth environment." [Professional, Scientific & Technical Services]

"Product supply chain is calm, and pricing steady. We are in slack time between seasons and use this time to prepare for spring/summer business. Challenges with employee retention in a few areas; however, turnover is only a few percent beyond target levels." [Retail Trade]

"Lead times and supply are improving, but several strategic items remain difficult to procure." [Utilities]

ISM® SERVICES SURVEY RESULTS AT A GLANCE COMPARISON OF ISM® SERVICES AND ISM® MANUFACTURING SURVEYS MARCH 2024 Index Services PMI® Manufacturing PMI® Series

Index

Mar Series

Index

Feb Percent

Point

Change Direction Rate of

Change Trend*

(Months) Series

Index

Mar Series

Index

Feb Percent

Point

Change Services PMI® 51.4 52.6 -1.2 Growing Slower 15 50.3 47.8 +2.5 Business Activity/ Production 57.4 57.2 +0.2 Growing Faster 46 54.6 48.4 +6.2 New Orders 54.4 56.1 -1.7 Growing Slower 15 51.4 49.2 +2.2 Employment 48.5 48.0 +0.5 Contracting Slower 2 47.4 45.9 +1.5 Supplier Deliveries 45.4 48.9 -3.5 Faster Faster 2 49.9 50.1 -0.2 Inventories 45.6 47.1 -1.5 Contracting Faster 4 48.2 45.3 +2.9 Prices 53.4 58.6 -5.2 Increasing Slower 82 55.8 52.5 +3.3 Backlog of Orders 44.8 50.3 -5.5 Contracting From Growing 1 46.3 46.3 0.0 New Export Orders 52.7 51.6 +1.1 Growing Faster 5 51.6 51.6 0.0 Imports 52.4 54.3 -1.9 Growing Slower 3 53.0 53.0 0.0 Inventory Sentiment 55.7 56.7 -1.0 Too High Slower 11 N/A N/A N/A Customers' Inventories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 44.0 45.8 -1.8 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Slower 15

Services Sector Growing Slower 15



Services ISM® Report On Business® data is seasonally adjusted for the Business Activity, New Orders, Employment and Prices indexes. Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business® data is seasonally adjusted for New Orders, Production, Employment and Inventories indexes.

*Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE, AND IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Construction Contractors (3); Copper Wire; Diesel Fuel; Electrical Components; Electrical Equipment; Food (2); Fuel (2); Gasoline (2); Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment (2); Labor (40); Labor — Construction; Labor — Contract (7); Labor — Skilled (3); Lumber; Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Panels; Pharmaceuticals (2); Unleaded Fuel; and Wages and Benefits.

Commodities Down in Price

Natural Gas; Steel; and Steel Products.

Commodities in Short Supply

Cables; Construction Contractors (3); Electrical Components (3); Electrical Components — High Voltage; Electrical Equipment; Labor (2); Labor — Skilled; Switchgear; and Vehicles (7).

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

MARCH 2024 SERVICES INDEX SUMMARIES

Services PMI ®

In March, the Services PMI® registered 51.4 percent, a 1.2-percentage point decrease compared to the February reading of 52.6 percent. A reading above 50 percent indicates the services sector economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates it is generally contracting.

A Services PMI® above 49 percent, over time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the March Services PMI® indicates the overall economy is growing for the 15th consecutive month after one month of contraction in December 2022. Nieves says, "The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for March (51.4 percent) corresponds to a 0.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis."

SERVICES PMI® HISTORY

Month Services PMI® Month Services PMI® Mar 2024 51.4 Sep 2023 53.4 Feb 2024 52.6 Aug 2023 54.1 Jan 2024 53.4 Jul 2023 52.8 Dec 2023 50.5 Jun 2023 53.6 Nov 2023 52.5 May 2023 51.0 Oct 2023 51.9 Apr 2023 52.3 Average for 12 months – 52.5 High – 54.1 Low – 50.5

Business Activity

ISM®'s Business Activity Index registered 57.4 percent in March, 0.2 percentage point higher than the 57.2 percent recorded in February, indicating growth for the 46th consecutive month. The Business Activity Index has been in expansion territory since recovering from its coronavirus pandemic lows. Comments from respondents include: "Stronger sales and improving guest traffic resulting in increased employee hours" and "General business activity is good — inflation trend is downward, employment is strong and investors have positive feelings."

The 12 industries reporting an increase in business activity for the month of March — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; Retail Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; Utilities; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Wholesale Trade; Public Administration; Construction; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The two industries reporting a decrease in business activity for the month of March are: Mining; and Transportation & Warehousing.

Business Activity %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 21.9 71.2 6.9 57.4 Feb 2024 23.9 67.0 9.1 57.2 Jan 2024 20.5 59.7 19.8 55.8 Dec 2023 25.3 56.7 18.0 55.8

New Orders

ISM®'s New Orders Index registered 54.4 percent in March, 1.7 percentage points lower than the reading of 56.1 percent registered in February. The index indicated expansion for the 15th consecutive month after contracting in December 2022, ending a string of 30 consecutive months of growth. Comments from respondents include: "Engagements that had previously been delayed have now been scheduled" and "Pipeline for spring/summer ramp-up."

The 11 industries reporting an increase in new orders for the month of March — listed in order — are: Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Other Services; Educational Services; Utilities; Finance & Insurance; Construction; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The two industries reporting a decrease in new orders for the month of March are: Mining; and Public Administration.

New Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 20.9 68.5 10.6 54.4 Feb 2024 24.6 68.0 7.4 56.1 Jan 2024 21.5 57.7 20.8 55.0 Dec 2023 19.1 61.4 19.5 52.8

Employment

Employment activity in the services sector contracted in March for the third time in four months, preceded by six consecutive months of growth from June to November. The Employment Index registered 48.5 percent, up 0.5 percentage point from the February figure of 48 percent. Comments from respondents include: "Attrition and slow backfill approval processes" and "Still working through year-end retirements and positions still not filled."

The six industries reporting an increase in employment in March — listed in order — are: Accommodation & Food Services; Construction; Public Administration; Utilities; Health Care & Social Assistance; and Educational Services. The five industries reporting a decrease in employment in March are: Mining; Finance & Insurance; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; and Information. Seven industries indicated no change in employment in March.

Employment %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 19.1 61.1 19.8 48.5 Feb 2024 13.5 65.9 20.6 48.0 Jan 2024 16.2 63.3 20.5 50.5 Dec 2023 9.6 67.2 23.2 43.8

Supplier Deliveries

In March, the Supplier Deliveries Index indicated faster performance for the second consecutive month after a single month of slower performance preceded by three consecutive months of faster performance. The index registered 45.4 percent, down 3.5 percentage points from the 48.9 percent recorded in February. The index has been in "faster" territory in 12 of the last 14 months. A reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, while a reading below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries. Comments from respondents include: "Slight uptick in normalizing delivery times" and "Fulfillment percentage is hovering around 93 or 94 percent; not sure if we will ever get back to pre-pandemic numbers of 98 or 99 percent since suppliers are just not carrying as much stock."

The four industries reporting slower deliveries in March are: Management of Companies & Support Services; Construction; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The 12 industries reporting faster supplier deliveries for the month of March — listed in order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Mining; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Accommodation & Food Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Public Administration; Information; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; and Utilities.

Supplier Deliveries %Slower %Same %Faster Index Mar 2024 3.8 83.2 13.0 45.4 Feb 2024 5.0 87.7 7.3 48.9 Jan 2024 11.3 82.2 6.5 52.4 Dec 2023 6.0 87.0 7.0 49.5

Inventories

The Inventories Index contracted for the fourth consecutive month, and at a faster rate in March. The reading of 45.6 percent was a 1.5-percentage point decrease compared to the 47.1 percent reported in February. Of the total respondents in March, 44 percent indicated they do not have inventories or do not measure them. Comments from respondents include: "Inventory reduction initiative through optimization" and "We were able to build and rush orders to our customers for end-of-year revenue."

The three industries reporting an increase in inventories in March are: Public Administration; Transportation & Warehousing; and Utilities. The seven industries reporting a decrease in inventories in March, in order, are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Mining; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Information; Construction; Management of Companies & Support Services; and Wholesale Trade. Eight industries reported no change in inventories in March.

Inventories %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 10.7 69.7 19.6 45.6 Feb 2024 11.1 71.9 17.0 47.1 Jan 2024 15.4 67.3 17.3 49.1 Dec 2023 15.1 69.0 15.9 49.6

Prices

Prices paid by services organizations for materials and services increased in March for the 82nd consecutive month. The Prices Index registered 53.4 percent, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 58.6 percent registered in February. The March reading is the 21st in a row near or below 70 percent (with 11 out of 12 straight months at or below 60 percent, from April 2023 through March 2024), following 10 straight months of readings near or above 80 percent.

Thirteen services industries reported an increase in prices paid during the month of March, in the following order: Construction; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; Wholesale Trade; Other Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Information; Utilities; Retail Trade; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; and Transportation & Warehousing. The two industries reporting a decrease in prices for March are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Management of Companies & Support Services.

Prices %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 22.5 65.2 12.3 53.4 Feb 2024 22.9 71.8 5.3 58.6 Jan 2024 35.5 55.4 9.1 64.0 Dec 2023 15.8 74.6 9.6 56.7

NOTE: Commodities reported as up in price and down in price are listed in the commodities section of this report.

Backlog of Orders

The ISM® Services Backlog of Orders Index dropped back into contraction after two consecutive months of expansion preceded by two months in contraction. The index reading of 44.8 percent is 5.5 percentage points lower than the 50.3 percent reported in February. Of the total respondents in March, 44 percent indicated they do not measure backlog of orders. Respondent comments include: "Fewer orders for unit from month to month" and "Sales have increased, but our production has been hampered with rain."

The six industries reporting an increase in order backlogs in March, in order, are: Retail Trade; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Educational Services; Construction; Finance & Insurance; and Utilities. The eight industries reporting a decrease in order backlogs in March — in the following order —are: Other Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Public Administration; Management of Companies & Support Services; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Wholesale Trade; and Health Care & Social Assistance.

Backlog of Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 8.9 71.7 19.4 44.8 Feb 2024 10.4 79.7 9.9 50.3 Jan 2024 17.7 67.4 14.9 51.4 Dec 2023 9.7 79.4 10.9 49.4

New Export Orders

Orders and requests for services and other non-manufacturing activities to be provided outside of the U.S. by domestically based companies increased in March for the fifth consecutive month after a sizeable decline into contraction in October preceded by six consecutive months of expansion. The New Export Orders Index registered 52.7 percent, a 1.1-percentage point increase from the 51.6 percent reported in February. Of the total respondents in March, 65 percent indicated they do not perform, or do not separately measure, orders for work outside of the U.S.

The five industries reporting an increase in new export orders in March are: Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Educational Services; Information; and Wholesale Trade. The two industries reporting a decrease in new export orders in March are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; and Accommodation & Food Services. Eleven industries reported no change in new export orders in March.

New Export Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 8.1 89.2 2.7 52.7 Feb 2024 9.2 84.8 6.0 51.6 Jan 2024 17.7 76.8 5.5 56.1 Dec 2023 15.1 70.5 14.4 50.4

Imports

The Imports Index expanded at a slower rate in March, registering 52.4 percent, 1.9 percentage points lower than February's reading of 54.3 percent. The index has indicated expansion in 16 of the last 19 months, with contractions in March and December of 2023 and an "unchanged" status (a reading of 50 percent) in May. Sixty-six percent of respondents reported that they do not use, or do not track the use of, imported materials.

The six industries reporting an increase in imports for the month of March, in order, are: Accommodation & Food Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Retail Trade; Management of Companies & Support Services; Utilities; and Wholesale Trade. The two industries reporting a decrease in imports in March are: Educational Services; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. Ten industries reported no change in imports in March.

Imports %Higher %Same %Lower Index Mar 2024 7.7 89.3 3.0 52.4 Feb 2024 10.9 86.7 2.4 54.3 Jan 2024 23.3 73.2 3.5 59.9 Dec 2023 4.3 90.0 5.7 49.3

Inventory Sentiment

The ISM® Services Inventory Sentiment Index grew for the 11th consecutive month in March after one month of contraction in April 2023, preceded by four consecutive months of growth and four months of contraction from August to November 2022. The index registered 55.7 percent, a 1-percentage point decrease from February's figure of 56.7 percent. This reading indicates that respondents feel their inventories are too high when correlated to business activity levels.

The nine industries reporting sentiment that their inventories were too high in March — listed in order — are: Other Services; Utilities; Wholesale Trade; Information; Construction; Mining; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; and Retail Trade. The two industries reporting a feeling that their inventories were too low in March are: Transportation & Warehousing; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. Six industries indicated no change in inventory sentiment in March.

Inventory Sentiment %Too

High %About

Right %Too

Low Index Mar 2024 18.6 74.2 7.2 55.7 Feb 2024 18.8 75.7 5.5 56.7 Jan 2024 23.7 71.2 5.1 59.3 Dec 2023 17.6 75.4 7.0 55.3

