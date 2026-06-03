Services PMI® at 54.5%; May 2026 ISM® Services PMI® Report

Business Activity Index at 57.7%; New Orders Index at 57.3%; Employment Index at 47.9%; Supplier Deliveries Index at 55.2%

TEMPE, Ariz., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economic activity in the services sector continued to expand in May, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the latest ISM® Services PMI® Report. The Services PMI® registered 54.5 percent, the 23rd consecutive month in expansion territory.

The report was issued today by Steve Miller, CPSM, CSCP, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Services Business Survey Committee: "In May, the Services PMI® registered 54.5 percent, an increase of 0.9 percentage point compared to April's figure of 53.6 percent. The Business Activity Index remained in expansion territory in May, increasing 1.8 percentage points to 57.7 percent from April's reading of 55.9 percent. The New Orders Index registered 57.3 percent, 3.8 percentage points above April's figure of 53.5 percent and 2.6 percentage points higher than its 12-month average reading of 54.7 percent. The Employment Index contracted for the third month in a row with a reading of 47.9 percent, a 0.1-percentage point decrease from the 48 percent recorded in April; of the four subindexes that make up the composite PMI®, it is the only one that remains below its 12-month moving average," says Miller.

"The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 55.2 percent, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 56.8 percent recorded in April. This is the 18th consecutive month that the index has been in expansion territory, indicating slower supplier delivery performance. (Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® PMI® Reports index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases.)

"The Prices Index increased to 71.3 percent in May, 0.6 percentage point above April's figure of 70.7 percent and recording its highest reading since August 2022 (72.6 percent). The index has exceeded 60 percent for 18 straight months, increasing its 12-month average from 67.7 percent to 68 percent. Diesel, gasoline, oil and related commodities were once again most frequently mentioned as up in price in May.

"The Inventories Index registered 62.5 percent, up 9.4 percentage points from April's figure of 53.1 percent and equaling May 2010 as its highest reading since Services PMI® data collection began in 1997. The Inventory Sentiment Index expanded for the 37th consecutive month, registering 55.2 percent, up only 0.1 percentage point from April's figure of 55.1 percent. The Backlog of Orders Index remained in expansion territory for a fourth straight month, registering 51.3 percent in May, down 1.7 percentage points from the April figure of 53 percent; this is the index's third consecutive decrease from February's reading of 55.9 percent. The New Export Orders and Imports indexes both remained at 50 percent or above for the fourth month in a row. The New Export Orders Index decreased by 2.1 percentage points from 52.1 percent in April to 50 percent in May, and the Imports Index registered 51.1 percent, a decrease of 3.6 percentage points compared to its April reading of 54.7 percent. Both the New Export Orders and Imports indexes registered above their 12-month moving averages.

"Seventeen industries reported growth in May, three more than in April, and the number reporting contraction dropped to one, a decrease of two from April. The May Services PMI® reading of 54.5 percent is 1.7 percentage points above the 12-month average of 52.8 percent. That average is an uptick of 0.3 percentage point over April's 12-month average of 52.5 percent."

Miller continues, "May's Services PMI® is the fifth month in a row with an increase in the 12-month PMI® average, up 1.1 percentage points from 51.7 percent in December 2025 to its current 52.8 percent. The Prices Index increased to 71.3 percent, its highest reading since August 2022 (72.6 percent). In this month's report, petroleum-related products were mentioned as a commodity up in price, a dynamic panelists had not yet reported in April. The Supplier Deliveries Index continued to indicate slower performance; while it eased by dropping 1.6 percentage points in May, its reading of 55.2 is still 2.1 points above its 12-month average.

"Business activity hit its second highest reading since achieving the same reading of 57.7 percent in October 2024, and the New Orders and Supplier Deliveries indexes hit their third highest readings in that time frame. The Employment index, however, hit its second lowest reading since September 2025, 0.5 percentage point below its 12-month average. Respondents commented frequently that their companies had instituted hiring freezes or were not backfilling vacated positions, however, most industries reported that they were holding flat in employment month over month. Respondents reporting that new orders were higher than last month most frequently attributed this to seasonality.

"For the third month in a row, no commodities in the report listed as down in price, with multimonth runs of being up in price for aluminum, copper, diesel, gasoline, software licensing and transportation. Although the Inventories index hit its highest level ever, tied with its reading in May 2010, the Inventory Sentiment was only 0.2 percentage point above its 12-month average. Despite the 9.4-percentage point increase in the Inventories Index compared to April, a 0.1 percentage point increase in the Inventory Sentiment Index indicates respondent confidence that business activity will remain strong amid higher costs, so expanding inventories are not of concern."

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

The 17 services industries reporting growth in May — listed in order — are: Wholesale Trade; Other Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Construction; Information; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Public Administration; Accommodation & Food Services; Utilities; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Finance & Insurance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The only industry reporting a contraction in the month of May is Real Estate, Rental & Leasing.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

"We are seeing the dual effects of the administration's tariff policy dynamics and the conflict in the Persian Gulf affect our pricing. Suppliers across numerous industries are trying to pass price increases for fuel surcharges and increased input costs for resin-based products and the like. This is the definition of inflationary pressure starting to affect us. We expect significant cost increases to impact us by late second quarter (Q2) and definitely in Q3." [Accommodation & Food Services]

"Starting to see increased supply constraints and associated price increases, especially for construction materials and computers like laptops and tablets." [Educational Services]

"Patient volumes and activity remain high, employment is steady and supply chains are operating effectively. There are some product lines on allocation as a direct result of the Middle East conflict; however, the current state is manageable. Another concerning factor on the horizon: the current drop-out rate on Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance plans after the federal subsidy was eliminated as of January 1. Year-to-date dropout rates are approaching 14 percent, indicating we may be seeing a potential increase in uninsured patients in the foreseeable future. The short-term forecast is cautious optimism." [Health Care & Social Assistance]

"The groundwood paper market remains tight. The announced sale of Norpac to International Paper has caused some tightness. We figure intellectual property issues will eventually take Norpac out of the book market. Freight remains expensive, with gas prices and fuel surcharges starting to come through." [Information]

"Effective commodity prices (oil) have increased about 20 percent so far in 2026." [Mining]

"Due to rising fuel costs, a major distributor has decided to hold freight with resellers until a new contract is negotiated that addresses these increased expenses. Unfortunately, this means there will be delays that will impact our internal projects." [Public Administration]

"Supply chain reliability for aviation parts and consumables has generally improved, but volatility in jet fuel prices — driven by geopolitical and logistics disruptions — continues to complicate forecasting and inventory planning. Wage inflation and a tight labor market for skilled personnel are increasing supplier service costs, and growing sustainability expectations are raising demand (and cost) for sustainable aviation fuel, with availability still uneven by region. Overall, conditions are more stable than during the peak of supply chain disruptions, but elevated fuel, labor and sustainability-related costs remain key factors shaping our purchasing strategy and industry outlook." [Transportation & Warehousing]

"Inflationary pressures continue to impact pricing in certain categories. General concern over supply continuity due to unprecedented demand continues in the utility space." [Utilities]

"Capital expenditure energy projects continue to be delayed or revamped based on macroeconomic factors. Data center power generation projects are driving demand and reducing available inventory across the piping market." [Wholesale Trade]

ISM® SERVICES SURVEY RESULTS AT A GLANCE COMPARISON OF ISM® SERVICES AND ISM® MANUFACTURING SURVEYS MAY 2026 Index Services PMI® Manufacturing PMI® Series

Index May Series

Index Apr Percent

Point

Change Direction Rate of

Change Trend* (Months) Series

Index May Series

Index Apr Percent

Point

Change Services PMI® 54.5 53.6 +0.9 Growing Faster 23 54.0 52.7 +1.3 Business Activity/ Production 57.7 55.9 +1.8 Growing Faster 23 54.3 53.4 +0.9 New Orders 57.3 53.5 +3.8 Growing Faster 12 56.8 54.1 +2.7 Employment 47.9 48.0 -0.1 Contracting Faster 3 48.6 46.4 +2.2 Supplier Deliveries 55.2 56.8 -1.6 Slowing Slower 18 60.6 60.6 0.0 Inventories 62.5 53.1 +9.4 Growing Faster 4 49.9 49.0 +0.9 Prices 71.3 70.7 +0.6 Increasing Faster 108 82.1 84.6 -2.5 Backlog of Orders 51.3 53.0 -1.7 Growing Slower 4 52.2 51.4 +0.8 New Export Orders 50.0 52.1 -2.1 Unchanged From Growing 1 50.6 47.9 +2.7 Imports 51.1 54.7 -3.6 Growing Slower 4 53.0 50.3 +2.7 Inventory Sentiment 55.2 55.1 +0.1 Too High Faster 37 N/A N/A N/A Customers' Inventories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 42.7 39.1 +3.6 OVERALL ECONOMY Growing Faster 72

Services Sector Growing Faster 23



ISM® Services PMI® Report data is seasonally adjusted for the Business Activity, New Orders, Employment and Prices indexes. ISM® Manufacturing PMI® Report data is seasonally adjusted for New Orders, Production, Employment and Inventories indexes.

*Number of months moving in current direction.

COMMODITIES REPORTED UP/DOWN IN PRICE, AND IN SHORT SUPPLY

Commodities Up in Price

Adhesives; Aluminum (3); Computers and Related Items; Construction Materials; Copper (6); Copper Based Products; Diesel (3); Energy; Fiber Cable; Food Products; Fuel (4); Garage Doors; Gasoline (4); Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment; Insurance; Labels; Labor (10); Labor — Benefits; Meat Products; Memory Products (5); Oil and Lubricants; Paper Products; Petroleum Based Products; Roofing Materials; Servers; Software — Licensing (4); Software — Maintenance/Support (2); Soybean Oil; Steel Products (2); Transportation (3); and Water Supply Components.

Commodities Down in Price

None.

Commodities in Short Supply

Breakers; Computers and Related Items; Electronic Components (4); Gloves; and Memory Components (5).

Note: The number of consecutive months the commodity is listed is indicated after each item.

MAY 2026 SERVICES INDEX SUMMARIES

Services PMI ®

In May, the Services PMI® registered 54.5 percent, 1.7 percentage points above its 12-month moving average of 52.8 percent. A reading above 50 percent indicates the services sector economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates it is generally contracting.

A Services PMI® above 48.1 percent, over time, generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy. Therefore, the May Services PMI® indicates the overall economy is expanding for the 72nd straight month. Miller says, "The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for May (54.5 percent) corresponds to a 2-percentage point increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis."

SERVICES PMI® HISTORY

Month Services PMI® Month Services PMI® May 2026 54.5 Nov 2025 52.4 Apr 2026 53.6 Oct 2025 52.0 Mar 2026 54.0 Sep 2025 50.3 Feb 2026 56.1 Aug 2025 51.9 Jan 2026 53.8 Jul 2025 50.5 Dec 2025 53.8 Jun 2025 50.8 Average for 12 months – 52.8 High – 56.1 Low – 50.3

Business Activity

ISM®'s Business Activity Index continued in expansion in May; the reading of 57.7 percent is 1.8 percentage points higher than the 55.9 percent recorded in April. May's reading is 2.7 percentage points above its 12-month moving average of 55 percent. Comments from respondents include: "Many capital projects are in progress at this time, with strong forecasts for more major projects upcoming" and "With business activity is increasing amid demand for data centers, commercial growth and infrastructure, we are researching increasing generation capacity and new technologies."

The 16 industries reporting an increase in business activity for the month of May — listed in order — are: Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Other Services; Wholesale Trade; Construction; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Information; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Finance & Insurance; Public Administration; Management of Companies & Support Services; Utilities; Educational Services; and Health Care & Social Assistance. The only industry reporting a decrease in business activity in the month of May is Retail Trade.

Business Activity %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 29.3 57.8 12.9 57.7 Apr 2026 28.7 60.8 10.5 55.9 Mar 2026 22.8 62.6 14.6 53.9 Feb 2026 26.8 62.2 11.0 59.9

New Orders

ISM®'s New Orders Index remained in expansion territory at 57.3 percent in May, 3.8 percentage points higher than the reading of 53.5 percent in April. The index has expanded for 12 consecutive months. Comments from respondents include: "Increased activity with spring weather" and "The industry struggles with lower consumer sentiment and higher mortgage rates."

The 14 industries reporting an increase in new orders for the month of May — listed in order — are: Other Services; Wholesale Trade; Accommodation & Food Services; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Public Administration; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Information; Management of Companies & Support Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Retail Trade; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Educational Services; Finance & Insurance; and Utilities. The two industries reporting a decrease in new orders in the month of May are: Construction; and Health Care & Social Assistance.

New Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 29.9 55.7 14.4 57.3 Apr 2026 28.9 54.8 16.3 53.5 Mar 2026 32.0 55.4 12.6 60.6 Feb 2026 32.8 53.4 13.8 58.6

Employment

Employment activity in the services sector remained in contraction in May for a third month in a row. The Employment Index registered 47.9 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the April figure of 48 percent and 0.5 percentage point below its 12-month average of 48.4 percent. Comments from respondents include: "Increasing door to door sales to acquire new business" and "High turnover in R&D and operations — some leaving for new opportunities, others due to continued return-to-office mandates, and one in a supply planning role due to AI advancements."

The six industries reporting an increase in employment in May — listed in order — are: Construction; Retail Trade; Wholesale Trade; Utilities; Information; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. The 10 industries reporting a decrease in employment in May — listed in order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Management of Companies & Support Services; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Other Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Educational Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Health Care & Social Assistance; and Finance & Insurance.

Employment %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 13.5 69.3 17.2 47.9 Apr 2026 10.6 74.9 14.5 48.0 Mar 2026 10.7 70.9 18.4 45.2 Feb 2026 16.2 68.7 15.1 51.8

Supplier Deliveries

In May, the Supplier Deliveries Index indicated slower performance for the 18th month in a row. The index registered 55.2 percent, down 1.6 percentage points from the 56.8 percent recorded in April. A reading above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, while a reading below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries. Comments from respondents include: "Freight capacity limitations cited" and "Significant lead times for products like electrical equipment, generators and some mechanical and control systems."

The 14 industries reporting slower deliveries in May — in the following order — are: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Other Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Wholesale Trade; Information; Health Care & Social Assistance; Management of Companies & Support Services; Construction; Transportation & Warehousing; Public Administration; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Educational Services; and Utilities. No industries reported faster supplier deliveries for the month of May.

Supplier

Deliveries %Slower %Same %Faster Index May 2026 12.1 86.2 1.7 55.2 Apr 2026 14.7 84.1 1.2 56.8 Mar 2026 13.0 86.4 0.6 56.2 Feb 2026 10.6 86.5 2.9 53.9

Inventories

The Inventories Index expanded for the fourth month in a row, registering 62.5 percent, a 9.4-percentage point increase compared to the 53.1 percent reported in April. Of the total respondents in May, 28 percent indicated they do not have inventories or do not measure them. Comments from respondents include: "Inventory up slightly from the previous month, but increased consumption offset the effect of the increase, as we had higher inventory turns" and "Strong orders fueling need to supply projects as well as replenish stocking inventory."

The 12 industries reporting an increase in inventories in May — in the following order — are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Public Administration; Accommodation & Food Services; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Transportation & Warehousing; Construction; Retail Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Information; Utilities; and Wholesale Trade. The four industries reporting a decrease in inventories in May are: Other Services; Finance & Insurance; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; and Educational Services.

Inventories %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 33.3 58.4 8.3 62.5 Apr 2026 21.4 63.4 15.2 53.1 Mar 2026 19.9 69.8 10.3 54.8 Feb 2026 24.0 64.7 11.3 56.4

Prices

Prices paid by services organizations for materials and services increased in May for the 108th consecutive month. The Prices Index registered 71.3 percent, an increase of 0.6 percentage point over April's reading of 70.7, raising its 12-month average reading by 0.3 percentage point, from 67.7 percent to 68 percent. This is the highest average reading since April 2023 (69.9 percent).

All 18 industries reported an increase in prices paid during the month of May, in the following order: Construction; Mining; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Accommodation & Food Services; Other Services; Wholesale Trade; Information; Public Administration; Transportation & Warehousing; Educational Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Finance & Insurance; Utilities; Health Care & Social Assistance; Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; and Retail Trade.

Prices %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 50.9 47.3 1.8 71.3 Apr 2026 50.7 48.0 1.3 70.7 Mar 2026 45.7 53.1 1.2 70.7 Feb 2026 30.7 65.7 3.6 63.0

NOTE: Commodities reported as up in price and down in price are listed in the commodities section of this report.

Backlog of Orders

The ISM® Services Backlog of Orders Index registered 51.3 percent, a 1.7-percentage point decrease compared to the 53 percent reported in April. Though the index has been in expansion territory for four straight months, it decreased for the third month in a row. Of the total respondents in May, 27 percent indicated they do not measure backlog of orders. Respondent comments include: "Some delays in packaging from China" and "In manufacturing, backlogs have been gradually shrinking, reflecting slower new order momentum and improved delivery times — but in services, backlogs are mostly stable but easing, as demand growth has cooled from prior periods."

The four industries reporting an increase in order backlogs in May are: Other Services; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Wholesale Trade; and Construction. The five industries reporting a decrease in order backlogs in May are: Retail Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Finance & Insurance; Educational Services; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. Nine industries reported no change in backlog of orders in the month of May.

Backlog of

Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 17.8 66.9 15.3 51.3 Apr 2026 16.5 73.0 10.5 53.0 Mar 2026 16.1 75.0 8.9 53.6 Feb 2026 22.6 66.6 10.8 55.9

New Export Orders

Orders and requests for services and other non-manufacturing activities to be provided outside of the U.S. by domestically based companies was unchanged in May. The New Export Orders Index registered 50 percent, down 2.1 percentage points compared to the April reading of 52.1 percent. Of the total respondents in May, 39 percent indicated they do not perform, or do not separately measure, orders for work outside of the U.S. Respondent comments include: "New work orders from outside are generally flat to slightly declining, due to slower global demand, higher interest rates and unstable global political situation" and "Iran conflict has had a negative impact on flights in the region."

The five industries reporting an increase in new export orders in May are: Mining; Other Services; Utilities; Transportation & Warehousing; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. The four industries reporting a decrease in new export orders in May are: Public Administration; Construction; Accommodation & Food Services; and Wholesale Trade. Nine industries reported no change in exports in May.

New Export

Orders %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 10.2 79.6 10.2 50.0 Apr 2026 17.2 69.7 13.1 52.1 Mar 2026 15.5 70.4 14.1 50.7 Feb 2026 20.5 73.3 6.2 57.2

Imports

The Imports Index remained in expansion territory in May for the fourth month in a row, registering 51.1 percent, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 54.7 percent reported in April. Of the total respondents in May, 37 percent reported that they do not use, or do not track the use of, imported materials. Respondent comments include: "Equipment required for production sites" and "Process equipment has long lead times and will not be delivered for at least a year from now."

The two industries reporting an increase in imports for the month of May are: Other Services; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services. The only industry reporting a decrease in imports in May is Educational Services. Fifteen industries reported no change in imports in May.

Imports %Higher %Same %Lower Index May 2026 5.1 91.9 3.0 51.1 Apr 2026 12.4 84.6 3.0 54.7 Mar 2026 16.4 77.6 6.0 55.2 Feb 2026 10.8 82.0 7.2 51.8

Inventory Sentiment

The ISM® Services Inventory Sentiment Index was in expansion (or "too high") territory for the 37th consecutive month in May; the reading of 55.2 percent is an increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to April's figure of 55.1 percent. This reading indicates that respondents feel their companies' inventory levels are too high when correlated to business requirements.

The 10 industries reporting sentiment that their inventories were too high in May, in order, are: Mining; Accommodation & Food Services; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Construction; Other Services; Utilities; Health Care & Social Assistance; Management of Companies & Support Services; and Transportation & Warehousing. The two industries reporting a decrease in inventory sentiment in May are: Information; and Finance & Insurance. Six industries reported no change in inventory sentiment in May.

Inventory

Sentiment %Too High %About

Right %Too Low Index May 2026 16.0 78.3 5.7 55.2 Apr 2026 15.2 79.8 5.0 55.1 Mar 2026 12.8 82.9 4.3 54.3 Feb 2026 17.0 76.6 6.4 55.3

About This Report

DO NOT CONFUSE THIS NATIONAL REPORT with the various regional purchasing reports released across the country. The national report's information reflects the entire U.S., while the regional reports contain primarily regional data from their local vicinities. Also, the information in the regional reports is not used in calculating the results of the national report. The information compiled in this report is for the month of May 2026.

The data presented herein is obtained from a survey of supply executives in the services sector based on information they have collected within their respective organizations. ISM® makes no representation, other than that stated within this release, regarding the individual company data collection procedures. The data should be compared to all other economic data sources when used in decision-making.

Data and Method of Presentation

The ISM® Services PMI® Report (formerly the Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®) is based on data compiled from purchasing and supply executives nationwide. Membership of the Services Business Survey Panel (formerly Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee) is diversified by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), based on each industry's contribution to gross domestic product (GDP). The Services Business Survey Panel responses are divided into the following NAICS code categories: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Mining; Utilities; Construction; Wholesale Trade; Retail Trade; Transportation & Warehousing; Information; Finance & Insurance; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Accommodation & Food Services; Public Administration; and Other Services (services such as Equipment & Machinery Repairing; Promoting or Administering Religious Activities; Grantmaking; Advocacy; and Providing Dry-Cleaning & Laundry Services, Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Pet Care Services, Photofinishing Services, Temporary Parking Services, and Dating Services). The data are weighted based on each industry's contribution to GDP. According to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) estimates (the average of the fourth quarter 2024 GDP estimate and the GDP estimates for first, second, and third quarter 2025, as released on January 22, 2026), the six largest services sectors are: Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Public Administration; Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services; Health Care & Social Assistance; Information; and Finance & Insurance.

Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month. For each of the indicators measured (Business Activity, New Orders, Backlog of Orders, New Export Orders, Inventory Change, Inventory Sentiment, Imports, Prices, Employment and Supplier Deliveries), this report shows the percentage reporting each response and the diffusion index. Responses represent raw data and are never changed. Data is seasonally adjusted for Business Activity, New Orders, Prices and Employment. All seasonal adjustment factors are subject annually to relatively minor changes when conditions warrant them. The remaining indexes have not indicated significant seasonality.

The Services PMI® is a composite index based on the diffusion indexes for four of the indicators with equal weights: Business Activity (seasonally adjusted), New Orders (seasonally adjusted), Employment (seasonally adjusted) and Supplier Deliveries. Diffusion indexes have the properties of leading indicators and are convenient summary measures showing the prevailing direction of change and the scope of change. An index reading above 50 percent indicates that the services economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates that it is generally declining. Supplier Deliveries is an exception. A Supplier Deliveries Index above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries and below 50 percent indicates faster deliveries.

A Services PMI® above 48.1 percent, over time, indicates that the overall economy, or gross domestic product (GDP), is generally expanding; below 48.1 percent, it is generally declining. The distance from 50 percent or 48.1 percent is indicative of the strength of the expansion or decline.

The ISM® Services PMI® Report survey is sent out to Services Business Survey Panel respondents in the first part of each month. Respondents are asked to ONLY report on U.S. operations for the current month. ISM® receives survey responses throughout most of any given month, with the majority of respondents generally waiting until late in the month to submit responses to give the most accurate picture of current business activity. ISM® then compiles the report for release on the third business day of the following month.

The industries reporting growth, as indicated in the ISM® Services PMI® Report, are listed in the order of most growth to least growth. For the industries reporting contraction or decreases, those are listed in the order of the highest level of contraction/decrease to the least level of contraction/decrease.

ISM PMI ® Content

The Institute for Supply Management® ("ISM®") PMI® Reports, formerly Report On Business®, (Manufacturing and Services reports) ("ISM PMI®") contain information, text, files, images, video, sounds, musical works, works of authorship, applications, and any other materials or content (collectively, "Content") of ISM ("ISM PMI® Content"). ISM PMI® Content is protected by copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other laws, and as between you and ISM, ISM owns and retains all rights in the ISM PMI® Content. ISM hereby grants you a limited, revocable, nonsublicensable license to access and display on your individual device the ISM PMI® Content (excluding any software code) solely for your personal, non-commercial use. The ISM PMI® Content shall also contain Content of users and other ISM licensors. Except as provided herein or as explicitly allowed in writing by ISM, you shall not copy, download, stream, capture, reproduce, duplicate, archive, upload, modify, translate, publish, broadcast, transmit, retransmit, distribute, perform, display, sell, or otherwise use any ISM PMI® Content.

Except as explicitly and expressly permitted by ISM, you are strictly prohibited from creating works or materials (including but not limited to tables, charts, data streams, time-series variables, fonts, icons, link buttons, wallpaper, desktop themes, online postcards, montages, mashups and similar videos, greeting cards, and unlicensed merchandise) that derive from or are based on the ISM PMI® Content. This prohibition applies regardless of whether the derivative works or materials are sold, bartered or given away. You shall not either directly or through the use of any device, software, internet site, web-based service, or other means remove, alter, bypass, avoid, interfere with or circumvent any copyright, trademark, or other proprietary notices marked on the Content or any digital rights management mechanism, device, or other content protection or access control measure associated with the Content including geo-filtering mechanisms. Without prior written authorization from ISM, you shall not build a business utilizing the Content, whether or not for profit.

You shall not create, recreate, distribute, incorporate in other work or advertise an index of any portion of the Content unless you receive prior written authorization from ISM. Requests for permission to reproduce or distribute ISM PMI® Content can be made by contacting in writing at: ISM Research, Institute for Supply Management, 350 W. Washington St. — Papago Gateway, Suite 301, Tempe, AZ 85288-1495, or by emailing [email protected] ; Subject: Content Request.

ISM shall not have any liability, duty or obligation for or relating to the ISM PMI® Content or other information contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in providing any ISM PMI® Content or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall ISM be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the ISM PMI®. Report On Business®, PMI®, Manufacturing PMI® and Services PMI® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management®. Institute for Supply Management® and ISM® are registered trademarks of Institute for Supply Management, Inc.

About Institute for Supply Management ®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and to drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® PMI® Reports (formerly Report On Business®), its highly regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® PMI® Reports — Manufacturing and Services — are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: https://www.ismworld.org.

The full text version of the ISM® Services PMI® Report is posted on ISM®'s website at www.ismrob.org on the third business day* of every month after 10:00 a.m. ET. The one exception is in January, the report is released on the fourth business day of the month.

The next ISM® Services PMI® Report featuring June 2026 data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 6, 2026.

*Unless the New York Stock Exchange is closed.

Contact: Kristina Cahill

PMI® Reports Analyst

ISM®, PMI®/Research Manager

Tempe, Arizona

+1 480.455.5910

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management