Services Stocks' Research Reports Released on XpresSpa, Nutrisystem, Myriad Genetics, and QIAGEN

XpresSpa Group

New York-based XpresSpa Group Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 3.54% lower at $0.61 with a total trading volume of 122,035 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 35.28%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a health and wellness company in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 24.35.

On March 15th, 2018, XpresSpa Group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, XpresSpa, launched a new website and ecommerce platform. The new website will offer many XpresSpa products, featuring a full line of travel accessories manufactured through the Company's partnership with Capelli New York, global designers, and manufactures of on-trend, private label, and branded products. Get the full research report on XSPA for free by clicking below at:

Nutrisystem

Shares in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania headquartered Nutrisystem Inc. ended at $26.95, down 1.28% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 694,247 shares. The Company's shares are trading 26.78% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Nutrisystem, which together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the US, have an RSI of 27.86.

On March 20th, 2018, research firm Argus downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

On April 02nd, 2018, Nutrisystem announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results after the market close on April 30th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Gain free access to the research report on NTRI at:

Myriad Genetics

Salt Lake City, Utah headquartered Myriad Genetics Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.37% higher at $29.55. A total volume of 741,344 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 733,840 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 53.91% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.50% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Myriad Genetics, which focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide, have an RSI of 41.22.

On March 21st, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underweight' to 'Equal-Weight'.

On April 02nd, 2018, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has granted manufacturing and marketing approval for the Company's BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System to be used as a companion diagnostic with the PARP inhibitor, Lynparza. Lynparza is marketed by AstraZeneca and Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on MYGN at:

QIAGEN

On Tuesday, shares in Venlo, the Netherlands headquartered QIAGEN N.V. recorded a trading volume of 807,573 shares. The stock finished 0.32% lower at $31.49. The Company's shares have advanced 1.81% in the previous three months and 8.70% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.96%. Furthermore, shares of QIAGEN, which provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide, have an RSI of 34.14.

On March 12th, 2018, QIAGEN and Natera, Inc. announced a partnership to develop cutting-edge, cell-free DNA assays for use on the former's GeneReader NGS System. These cell-free DNA assays will now be developed for use on the GeneReader NGS System, the first fully integrated Sample to Insight NGS solution, and designed to enable these type of tests, including prenatal screening, for hospitals and laboratories globally. Register now for today's free coverage on QGEN at:

