ServiceTitan Adds Cloud Software Leader Tim Cabral as Board Member and Audit Committee Chair

"We are thrilled to have Tim join our board as we enter the next phase of rapid growth," said Ara Mahdessian, founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "Tim's extensive leadership experience at Veeva, the most successful industry cloud provider, will be invaluable as we innovate in the residential and commercial services industry."

Prior to Veeva, Cabral served as CFO and COO for Modus Group LLC, a wireless solutions and services company, and as CFO and co-founder of Agistics, a cloud-based employee services provider. Cabral also spent over seven years at PeopleSoft where he built the operational controller team and developed an influential partnership model with all the product business unit teams and leaders.

"ServiceTitan's market potential, industry-leading offering and world-class team have made the company a great cloud success story," Cabral said. "It's an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to supporting its mission to improve the lives of the tradespeople and their families that work tirelessly to service our homes, work and places of recreation and commerce."

Cabral will be bringing nearly three decades of financial and industry experience to the ServiceTitan board of directors.

"Tim brings the perfect mix of industry knowledge and financial experience and is a great cultural fit," said David Burt, ServiceTitan's CFO. "I look forward to having Tim as a sounding board for the company and our finance team as we rapidly scale."

ServiceTitan has been globally recognized as a leading innovator, recently being named 14 on the Forbes Cloud 100 List and making the Inc. 5000 List for a third consecutive year.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan



ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

