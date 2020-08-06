ServiceTitan and Carrier Announce New Collaboration

"This isn't just another collaboration announcement," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "ServiceTitan, Carrier and Bryant all have a passion for empowering contractors through innovation and exceptional relationships. By combining Carrier and Bryant's high-performing, energy-efficient equipment and ServiceTitan's commitment to bring those same, essential professionals technology that better ensures their success, we'll be providing our mutual customers with an opportunity to lead the industry into the future."

Planned features of the collaboration include:

Cloud-based Pricebook sync: Contractors can stay up-to-date on pricing with seamless workflows between your custom ServiceTitan Pricebook and Carrier and Bryant's content catalog and pricing.

Instantly delivered leads: Automatically receive job leads from the Carrier.com and Bryant.com web booking portals directly in ServiceTitan.

Seamless warranty process: There will be an integrated registration, warranty and claim processing workflow and tracking for everyone on your team.

"As a world leader in heating and air conditioning, Carrier is focused on ensuring that our dealers and technicians have access to digital capabilities to help them grow and make their business more data driven," said Justin Keppy, president, North America Residential and Light Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "We are excited to work with ServiceTitan to collectively provide a platform for growth and best-in-class customer experience for our channel partners."

"Carrier is committed to delivering a premier digital experience for our channel partners," said Bobby George, senior vice president and chief digital officer, Carrier. "We're pleased to be collaborating with ServiceTitan to offer a seamless digital experience that will help our dealers and technicians become more productive and improve their win rate in the field."

For more information on the benefits to Carrier and Bryant contractors, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/carrier-partnership or https://www.servicetitan.com/bryant-partnership .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Carrier

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit www.carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

About Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems

Bryant has been dedicated to delivering the highest quality in customer comfort and satisfaction since 1904. In addition to its best-in-class network of distributors and dealers, Bryant offers exceptional reliability and energy efficiency through an extensive line of durable heating and cooling products. Bryant is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit www.bryant.com or follow Bryant Home Comfort on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley Jeremy Riffle Ripley PR Carrier (865) 977-1973 (317) 240-5133 [email protected] [email protected].com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

