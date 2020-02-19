ServiceTitan and Clopay launch integration designed to improve efficiency and drive sales for garage door dealers and contractors

"This partnership is providing an unprecedented upgrade in managing the flow of garage door sales and service," said Ara Mahdessian, ServiceTitan's co-founder and CEO. "ServiceTitan and Clopay's MyDoor® are already the top options in their fields, and their combined strength delivers a smoother, more accurate and streamlined workflow to contractors, which in turn generates a better customer experience."

Integrating MyDoor® into ServiceTitan allows garage door sales and service technicians to easily configure and present quotes and intuitively track and process Clopay doors. The seamless workflow enhances every phase of the garage door business to help users differentiate themselves from competitors.

"As the leading manufacturer and marketer of garage doors in North America, Clopay is always looking for solutions to help our customers provide the best customer experience in the marketplace," said Pat Lohse, Clopay's vice president of marketing. "Home and business owners expect contractors to be tech-savvy and have the latest digital tools to meet their needs for customized products, dependable service, and faster response times. That's why we have invested in MyDoor® to help our dealers streamline their operations and productivity. By integrating the ServiceTitan platform with Clopay's MyDoor®, we are able to take this process to the next level."

From design to installation, Clopay works with dealers and consumers that place great value in innovation, service, and quality. Clopay products are made in the United States by skilled tradespeople who combine time-honored techniques with modern-day technology. For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com .

ServiceTitan has been globally recognized as a leading innovator, recently being ranked 14th on the Forbes Cloud 100 list and making the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Clopay

With four manufacturing facilities and 52 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, Clopay Corporation ("Clopay") is the largest manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial overhead doors in North America. Bringing more than 55 years of leadership and innovation to the garage door industry, the company maintains a strong family of brands including Clopay®, Holmes Garage Door Company®, Ideal Door®, Cornell® and Cookson®. Clopay sells and markets overhead sectional garage doors and rolling steel doors to homeowners, builders, remodelers, business owners, facility managers, and architects through a network of over 2,500 independent professional dealers and home improvement retailers. Founded in 1964, Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio and proud to be an American-owned and operated manufacturer. For more information, visit clopaydoor.com .

