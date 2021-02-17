ServiceTitan® and Johnstone Supply announce partnership

The integration offers users access to the extensive Johnstone Supply product catalog, facilitating a more effective sales and efficient administrative process. Users will also be enabled by integrated purchasing and accounts payable workflows directly through ServiceTitan's industry-leading platform.

"Integrating our two best-in-class technologies addresses a key ongoing pain point for contractors," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "The traditional interaction between contractors and distributors requires multiple software programs and even pen and paper, making it a tedious process that has a high risk of errors. This partnership delivers a groundbreaking solution that modernizes the workflow between contractors and suppliers."

By streamlining product information, pricing, purchase orders, and payments, ServiceTitan and Johnstone now offer contractors an optimized workflow that can save them time and money.

"This is an innovation that fits well with our 'making it easier to do business' mission," said Mike Chill, CIO of Johnstone Supply. "This collaboration provides Service Titan customers an opportunity to move into the future with increased efficiency, streamlined information, and easy payments that can help companies grow."

About ServiceTitan®

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

About Johnstone Supply, Inc.

Johnstone Supply, Inc. is the leading cooperative wholesale distributor in the HVACR industry, with over $2.5 billion in annual sales and 435 independently owned store locations across the U.S and Canada. Johnstone Supply, Inc. offers superior customer service, technical advice and training seminars, an online catalog of HVACR parts, supplies and equipment, and website featuring products available from local stores. Johnstone is proud to be an official partner and active contributor to Operation Homefront, a national non-profit providing emergency financial and other assistance to the families of military members and wounded warriors. (www.JohnstoneSupply.com)

