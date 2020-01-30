ServiceTitan announces 2020 edition of Pantheon user conference

Pantheon 2020 is expected to be ServiceTitan's biggest user conference yet, with in-depth training sessions, presentations and addresses from industry experts and ServiceTitan executives, and company announcements. Pantheon is also an unparalleled networking opportunity for decision makers.

"We want to make Pantheon one of the premier events for the home and commercial services industry every year," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "The industry is in transition, not just technologically but in management, leadership, sales and marketing. It's not always possible for the hardworking people in these businesses to keep up with the latest developments. But they can count on sharing intelligence and experience with the best in the industry at Pantheon."

In 2019, more than 1,000 people from across the residential and commercial service industry attended Pantheon. During the two-day event, they had access to 65 training sessions, a trade show, and presentations from industry leaders. Vahe Kuzoyan, ServiceTitan's co-founder and president, announced two of the platform's most significant new products, ServiceTitan Phones Pro and ServiceTitan Marketing Pro, as well.

"This event is intended to be transformative," Kuzoyan said. "The focus last year was on transforming users into leaders by teaching them how to take full advantage of the ServiceTitan platform, as well as other tools that are available. This year, we'll be teaching them to take another step forward and futureproof their business so they can focus less on the day-to-day operations and more on growth and long-range planning and strategy."

According to ancient Greek mythology, Pantheon was a meeting of the gods and titans to plan the protection of mankind. That legend inspired Mahdessian and Kuzoyan to develop an event uniquely focused on elevating, enlightening and enriching the home and commercial services industry.

"Pantheon is about so much more than just ServiceTitan," Mahdessian said. "It's an opportunity for today's leaders in the industry to connect with each other and share their insights with the next generation of leaders. And it's the best chance we have all year to hear from the people who depend on ServiceTitan. This is a huge learning opportunity for us, and we owe our success to the education we get at Pantheon every year."

ServiceTitan was founded by Mahdessian and Kuzoyan in 2012 when they discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. ServiceTitan raised more than $200 million in two rounds of venture financing in 2018, including a $165 million Series D, the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California. The company has more than 700 employees, with offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.servicetitan.com.

