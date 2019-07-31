ServiceTitan Announces Acquisition of CUC Software, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home service professionals and commercial contractor businesses, announced today its acquisition of CUC Software, Inc., an all-in-one service business software system headquartered in Billings, Montana, whose customers are based largely in Canada.

CUC Software was developed by Jack Vannoy and Carolyn Slayden in 1981. Vannoy and his brother owned and operated a successful HVAC and sheet metal company for many years. Vannoy was also an active member of the Sheet, Metal and Air Conditioning National Association, as well as the Montana Sheet Metal Apprenticeship program.

Slayden started out as a computer programming and data analyst for a nuclear reactor research company 40 years ago. Her work includes the development of software for auto insurance, heating and air conditioning, the chamber of commerce, the surveying industry and election reporting.

"This decision was very customer-centric," said Heidi Paulson, vice president of sales and marketing for CUC Software. "ServiceTitan's platform equips and empowers contractors with the best tools to successfully operate and grow their businesses, enabling $10 billion in service sales. Their team takes a superior approach to service with world-class business success partners that ensure they are supporting customers' business goals and growth at any stage. That's exactly what we want for our customers."

Paulson says the decision to close CUC Software wasn't easy, but they feel confident in the choice to turn the company's clientele, 30% of which are commercial-customer focused businesses, over to ServiceTitan. CUC Software and ServiceTitan were both born out of personal connections with the HVAC industry. The founders of both companies recognized a need for software and business management solutions, and rose to meet that need with excellence. This common foundation is one of many similarities the companies share.

"CUC has worked hard to build personal relationships with their customers over the years, and now they're entrusting those customers to us," said Ara Mahdessian, cofounder of ServiceTitan. "This is a responsibility and privilege we don't take lightly. We will make every effort to protect the community CUC Software has made out of its customer base. We look forward to showing them how ServiceTitan can improve their sales, supercharge their team and make managing their business simple."

CUC Software will continue to offer customers support through April 1, 2020. A steering committee has been created to ensure the shift is seamless, especially for customers. Resources such as software training webinars are also being developed and will soon be available.

Not only will CUC Software and ServiceTitan be working hand-in-hand to make sure the customer transition process is seamless, but they will also be working together to ensure the migration of customer data between platforms is thorough and secure.

"Our primary goal now is to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved, and we've been working closely with ServiceTitan toward that end," Paulson said. "Our partnership has already proven to be successful. The CUC team is very proud of the business outcomes our customers have achieved thus far. Looking forward, we are confident ServiceTitan is the innovative software solution to drive even more extraordinary results for their businesses."

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

