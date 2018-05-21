ServiceTitan Announces Second Annual User Conference: Pantheon 2018

Based on the principles of ancient Greece, Pantheon is designed to provide training to ServiceTitan users and act as a gathering to share knowledge and strategies to improve business and increase ROI. The two-day event will feature a variety of opportunities for users to learn, from new software features and product updates to keynote addresses, training, networking opportunities, and more.

"We received such a tremendous response from attendees last year, we knew we had to make this an annual event," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. "Guests really responded to the educational sessions and, in many cases, felt like they returned to their businesses with even greater insight into how to leverage our software for success."

ServiceTitan's 2017 user conference saw roughly 200 attendees from plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and garage door companies from all over the country. This year, the company says it is expecting more than twice that number—roughly 500—over the two-day event.

"One thing ServiceTitan is proud to offer is the largest customer support infrastructure of its kind for the home service industry," said Vahe Kuzoyan, president of ServiceTitan. "In a lot of ways, we see our user conference as an extension of that. It gives our customers an opportunity to really dive into the product, how we can help them drive the most value for their business, and interact face-to-face with our team—which is one of the best parts."

Day one of the conference will be hosted at The Reef creative habitat located in downtown LA and will focus on providing hands-on training, debuting new features, and fostering best practices with the software. Day two will be held at Downtown's Ace Theater and feature industry speakers and presentations aimed at increasing business ROI and navigating emerging trends in the marketplace. The conference will close with a party hosted at the historic Clifton's restaurant.

ServiceTitan was founded by Kuzoyan and Mahdessian in 2011 when the former Stanford classmates discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers—both who were tradesmen. ServiceTitan now has more than 400 employees and more than 2,000 client businesses throughout the USA and Canada.

2018 has already been a notable year for the company. In March, ServiceTitan announced it had secured $62 million Series C funding from a group of investors including Battery Ventures and HIVE Ventures. Last month, TechCrunch profiled the company, writing that ServiceTitan was "on its way to becoming Los Angeles' next billion-dollar business." Last year, the company was named among Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups of 2017.

ServiceTitan users are encouraged to visit https://www.servicetitan.com/pantheon for more information and to sign up.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integration with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicetitan-announces-second-annual-user-conference-pantheon-2018-300651196.html

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

