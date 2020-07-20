ServiceTitan announces special guest Mike Rowe for Pantheon 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 – ServiceTitan , the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, announces that Mike Rowe, CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and the creator and host of the iconic show Dirty Jobs, will be a special guest at the Pantheon virtual industry conference on Aug. 12-13.

"In addition to being one of the most innovatively entertaining and engaging personalities on TV and social media, Mike Rowe represents everything that we value here," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "He's worked hard to recognize and celebrate the men and women in the trade industries who are so important to our economy and culture but are too often overlooked. And he's translated his success into concrete support for the trades through the mikeroweWORKS Foundation."

Rowe will participate in a live Q&A session at the fourth annual Pantheon event, offering his unique perspective into the unsung essential jobs that keep America running. As CEO of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, Rowe speaks regularly about the country's dysfunctional relationship with work and challenges the persistent belief that a four-year degree is automatically the best path for young people entering the workforce. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation has granted, or helped facilitate the granting of, more than $5 million in scholarships for technical and vocational education.

Pantheon 2020 is expected to be ServiceTitan's biggest conference yet and one of the premier industry events of the year. Pantheon offers in-depth training sessions, presentations from industry experts and ServiceTitan executives, and an unparalleled networking opportunity for decision makers. In 2019, more than 1,500 contractors from across the residential and commercial service industry attended Pantheon in Pasadena, California.

"In just a short time, Pantheon has become an essential event for leaders in the trades," Mahdessian said. "The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on events like this, so our team made an awesome effort to adapt to the situation and pivot to an all-virtual conference. But we're able to make a maximum impact this way, and we're already excited about next year."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com . For more information on Pantheon, including how to register, visit https://www.servicetitan.com/pantheon .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

