ServiceTitan Appoints Anmol Bhasin as Chief Technology Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading software provider for the trades, today announced that Anmol Bhasin has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Engineering for Einstein AI and Search initiatives at Salesforce, Bhasin brings nearly two decades of expertise in software engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), distributed systems, as well as building consumer technology products. Reporting to ServiceTitan co-founder and President Vahe Kuzoyan, Bhasin will be responsible for leading global Product and Engineering and pioneering new SaaS technology to improve the lives and businesses of contractors across the country.

"As ServiceTitan continues to make great strides on our path to powering the trades industry, it's more important than ever that we continue to bring on world class talent and provide the best level of service to our customers," said Kuzoyan. "Anmol's deep technical expertise and passion for building software focused on improving the overall customer experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead our product and engineering teams. I'm looking forward to partnering closely with Anmol as we work together to develop new and innovative solutions for the trades."

ServiceTitan has grown rapidly over the past year, increasing its customer base in home and commercial services, and expanding into new markets including landscaping and pest control. ServiceTitan has also increased its employee base to over 1,600 Titans that serve over 7,500 customers in the United States and Canada.

"The trades industry is the backbone of an entire economy. I'm thrilled to lead ServiceTitan's already impressive product and engineering organization as we arm our customers with the tools and technology to help their businesses grow and thrive every single day," said Bhasin. "ServiceTitan's mission is clear -- build tools that bring success and prosperity to contractors. I can't wait to help the company deliver on this mission."

Prior to leading Einstein at Salesforce, Bhasin served as Vice President leading the engineering organization at Groupon that focused on the company's core local business product. Bhasin also spent over seven years at LinkedIn as an early employee in various engineering and data science roles, ultimately serving as a company's Director of Engineering leading Relevance, Optimization and Online Experimentation initiatives

