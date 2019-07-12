ServiceTitan Appoints Key Leadership Roles for Continued Growth and Customer Success Across North America

As CRO, Biestman will lead ServiceTitan's high-performance revenue, marketing and field operations organizations. Since January of 2018, Biestman has served as vice president of worldwide sales for ServiceTitan and has seen the sales organization grow across the U.S. and Canada to meet the growing demand for automation in trade businesses.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an incredible company that I believe in wholeheartedly," Biestman said. "Our mission at ServiceTitan is to empower home service businesses with an extraordinary technology platform that drives their success by helping them deliver outstanding service to their customers. Our best in class offering and strong culture have helped us build something truly remarkable."

Before joining ServiceTitan, Biestman was vice president of sales for the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region for business software platform Lithium Technologies and a co-founder of the panoramic camera technology startup Stealth HD, which was acquired by Amazon. Biestman's previous experience also includes Adobe Systems. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a master's from the University of Oxford's Said Business School.

Pretorius joins ServiceTitan as vice president of worldwide sales to manage and continue building the field sales organization through ServiceTitan's next phase of growth and customer acquisition. He previously served as the vice president of enterprise sales at Dialpad, a leading cloud-based communications platform, as well as in key sales and field operations roles at Lithium Technologies and Salesforce.

"The home contracting industry offers so much opportunity for growth and modernization with technology," Pretorius said. "But the personal impact ServiceTitan makes in customers' lives is what's truly inspiring. The company's impressive growth is a reflection of the meaningful difference their product is making on the ground."

"Ross and Rikus have impressive records of achievement in technology sales and management," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "They helped lead sustained periods of growth at proven technology companies, and they bring important experience with cloud-based subscription software to ServiceTitan. Most importantly, they understand the specific expectations and needs of our customers, and they're passionate about delivering value and reliability to the hard-working men and women who depend on our service."

ServiceTitan was founded by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan in 2012 when they discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. ServiceTitan raised more than $200 million in two rounds of venture financing in 2018, including a $165 million Series D, the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California. The company has more than 700 employees worldwide and more than 3,500 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home service companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. The platform's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. The company also brings a fully operational, modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by the tech sector. That is why ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit www.servicetitan.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE ServiceTitan

Related Links

http://www.servicetitan.com

