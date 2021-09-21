ServiceTitan Appoints Technology Leaders Diya Jolly and Sameer Dholakia to its Board of Directors

"The wealth of knowledge and experience Diya and Sameer bring to ServiceTitan will be invaluable as we continue building towards the future," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "They both understand the massive opportunity in front of us and more importantly, the transformative impact we can collectively deliver for our customers in the trades community. I'm thrilled they're joining our team as we continue on our mission to power the trades."

ServiceTitan has grown rapidly year-to-date, increasing its customer base in existing home and commercial services, while also expanding its offering to service additional trades. Earlier this year the company crossed $250M in ARR, growing over 50% on a year-on-year basis. Globally the company has increased its employee base to over 1,600, serving over 7,500 customers in the United States and Canada.

"ServiceTitan provides the technology contractors need to delight their customers and build great businesses," said Jolly. "As the end consumer becomes more tech-savvy, home and commercial service providers have had to evolve, and ServiceTitan enables them to do so with ease. I'm excited to be a part of Ara and Vahe's vision to bring cutting-edge technology to an underserved industry, and in the process, transform what's possible for contractors everywhere."

"Ara and Vahe's deeply personal mission to provide every hardworking individual in the trades with the tools they need to grow their businesses and give back to their communities is inspiring," said Dholakia. "Their maniacal focus on customer success has fueled ServiceTitan's growth into the all-in-one solution that entrepreneurs in the trades rely on to build great businesses. I'm honored to join forces with this team to help them navigate this next phase of growth."

