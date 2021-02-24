ServiceTitan® connecting contractors hit by Texas storm with businesses that are ready to help

"We're putting out a call to all Titans who are available and willing to help their fellow contractors continue to meet the needs of their communities during this emergency," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "We had over 50 plumbers reach out to help in the first 24 hours, and we are matching them as they come in with businesses that need help. We know that tradespeople show up during difficult circumstances, and we're in a position to connect contractors on the ground in the affected states with colleagues who can help them continue providing essential services to their customers."

Severe winter storms and freezing temperatures in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana have sparked an unprecedented emergency. In addition to widespread power outages, residents in the region are experiencing frozen and burst pipes, flooding, and water shortages. Plumbing contractors in the affected areas have been unable to meet demand for service and products, and cold, icy conditions have further slowed response times and interrupted supply chains.

"The dedicated professionals in Texas and surrounding states have been working tirelessly to respond to this urgent situation, which unfortunately is likely to continue for several weeks," Mahdessian said. "There are multiple ways that our customers and other contractors can support their efforts, whether it's sending a plumbing crew to the area, assisting with phone calls, or donating equipment."

To further assistance efforts, ServiceTitan is collecting information to match contractors offering help with those in need:

If you would like to offer assistance, visit bit.ly/TradesShowUp

If you are in an affected area and would like to request help, visit http://bit.ly/TitanStrong

