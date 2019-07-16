ServiceTitan Demonstrates Its Transformative Impact at Third Annual Pantheon User Conference

PASADENA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software for home service businesses, is currently hosting Pantheon, their annual conference for ServiceTitan's community of customers, partners and prospects.

Pantheon leverages the principles of the ancient Greeks who used to gather to share knowledge and strategies. It is designed to provide industry insight and training to ServiceTitan users to improve the performance of their businesses and ultimately drive increased revenue. The event highlights a variety of opportunities for end users to learn, from new software features and product updates to keynote addresses, training, networking opportunities and more.

"Every year Pantheon's growth is a reflection of the increasing impact ServiceTitan has on contractor success," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO of ServiceTitan. "This year our conference provides the proven insight for the home services industry to modernize their business and transform the way they serve their customers. I'm most thrilled to share the stage with some of our most successful customers sharing their impactful stories and journey with ServiceTitan."

Key mainstage highlights of this year's Pantheon conference include:

Mahdessian sits down for an informative keynote with Jimmy Hiller , president & CEO of Hiller and one of the true legends of the home service industry, to highlight what it means to be a boss, a leader and an entrepreneur at any scale.

, president & CEO of Hiller and one of the true legends of the home service industry, to highlight what it means to be a boss, a leader and an entrepreneur at any scale. Vahe Kuzoyan, president of ServiceTitan, will feature a preview into the future of the ServiceTitan platform and the home services industry along with David Hoffman and Bella Arutyunyan of the product management organization.

and of the product management organization. Spotlight guest keynote from Robert J. O'Neill , decorated Navy SEAL combat veteran and American hero with 16-plus years of service and the leader of SEAL Team Six.

, decorated Navy SEAL combat veteran and American hero with 16-plus years of service and the leader of SEAL Team Six. Titan of the Year: ServiceTitan announces the coveted Titan of the Year award, presented to J.C. McAllister of Casteel Air. The award recognizes McAllister's active participation in ServiceTitan's Customer Community "The Torch Network" and maximizing value from utilizing the ServiceTitan platform.

"We are thrilled to present Titan of the Year to J.C. McAllister of Casteel Air for 2019," said Vach Hovespyan, SVP of customer success for ServiceTitan. "Casteel Air is exemplary of how our customers are empowering contractors and improving field efficiency with the true power of the ServiceTitan."

For more details on the agenda and sponsors, please visit https://www.servicetitan.com/pantheon

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the $400B home service sector. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

