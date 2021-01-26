ServiceTitan donates $25,500 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

ServiceTitan leveraged its customer referral rewards from last November and December to raise the money. The company matched each $500 customer reward through its Qualified Introduction Program with $500 designated for St. Jude. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a great organization doing important work," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "And we know that many of our customers are proactive, philanthropic leaders in their own communities—especially during the challenges of the last year. So this was a perfect opportunity for us to channel our close partnership with them to support the vital work that St. Jude does for families all across the country."

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is where doctors often send their toughest cases because St. Jude has the world's best survival rates for some of the most aggressive cancers. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company has more than 1,000 employees working in offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves over 5,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.servicetitan.com .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

