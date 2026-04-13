SERVICETITAN ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFYING OPENS FOR 2026

Top HVAC Technicians and Plumbers to Compete for Over $120,000 in Cash and Prizes

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) is back for 2026, with qualifying officially opening April 13. Tradespeople of all experience levels are invited to test their knowledge through a free online quiz at elitetrades.global. Top-performing technicians will earn an all-expense-paid trip to Chicago, where they'll compete in a one-of-a-kind, arena-style championship for a share of more than $120,000 in cash and prizes.

A national stage for nation's top tradespeople

The 2026 championship, taking place October 28 in Chicago, will bring together the industry's best professionals and apprentices to showcase their skills in a high-energy, custom-built competition environment. Beyond the prize pool, competitors will battle for national recognition and the title of champion.

"Championship moments are usually reserved for traditional sports, but we're redefining what that looks like," said Tom Howard, ServiceTitan Vice President of Customer Experience. "The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series puts tradespeople front and center, celebrating the expertise, precision, and problem-solving that power our everyday lives."

Elevating the skilled trades

SETCS continues its mission to spotlight the critical role of skilled trades while helping address the growing workforce gap. Through its HVAC and plumbing competitions, the series highlights both seasoned professionals and the next generation entering the industry.

"Tradespeople are essential to the infrastructure we depend on every day," said Scott Goldman, Head of Content at ServiceTitan. "This championship is about more than competition, it's about recognition, inspiration, and creating new pathways for future talent."

Backed by industry leaders

The 2026 championship is supported by a wide range of leading brands and organizations, whose contributions help power both the competition and the overall experience. Sponsors include ServiceTitan, Little Giant Ladder, Trane, American Standard, Malco Group, NAVAC, RLS, Cerro Flow, Cerroset, Studson, and SharkBite. Additional support comes from Express Employment Services, NATE, UNOH, HVAC Tactical, Women in HVACR, and Florida PHCC.

For more information about the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series, or to learn more about our finalists and sponsors, please visit elitetrades.global.

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to raise awareness and support for the growing shortage of skilled trade workers across the nation. Over time, it has evolved into the premier championship platform dedicated to promoting the trades and celebrating the highly skilled professionals who have long been underappreciated. Through large-scale competitions, SETCS shines a spotlight on these individuals. Sponsored by ServiceTitan, the platform hosts national championships for both professionals and apprentices in the HVAC and plumbing industries. More information is available at elitetrades.global, and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades — a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at: www.servicetitan.com

SOURCE SETCS