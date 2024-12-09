SERVICETITAN ELITE TRADES CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES TO AIR ON CBS SPORTS NETWORK IN DECEMBER

CBS Sports Network Broadcast Highlights Skilled Trades as the Nation's Top Electricians, Plumbers, HVAC and Auto Techs Compete for Their Share of Over $250,000 in Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS), will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Fridays in December, highlighting the skills and craftsmanship of the nation's top tradespeople. This year's championship finals featured intense competitions across the electrical, HVAC, automotive and plumbing trades.

With a spotlight on both professionals and students/apprentices, the broadcast series will highlight the importance of critical trades and underscores the importance of nurturing new talent in these imperative fields. The skilled trades will be featured on Friday nights on CBS Sports Network on the following dates:

"The skilled trades are the backbone of our communities, providing essential expertise and dedication to the work that keeps our world running," said Scott Goldman, Senior Director of Content Marketing at ServiceTitan. "We are proud to use this platform to showcase the remarkable talent of these professionals, celebrating their hard work, craftsmanship, and the vital contributions they make every day."

In 2024, competitors across all categories vied for a share of a $250,000 prize pool in cash and sponsor-provided awards. These skilled professionals earned their spot in the finals through a series of rigorous qualifying events held over several months. The competition culminated in intense head-to-head matchups within a custom-built arena, designed to both challenge their expertise and celebrate their essential contributions to the trades.

Below are the 2024 champions crowned at the West Palm Beach Convention Center, including standout competitor Craig Childress, who achieved remarkable success by winning titles in both HVAC and plumbing for the second consecutive year.

Competition Class 1st place 2nd place 3rd place IDEAL Electrician National Championship PRO Tom Kennedy (Big Bend, WI) NA NA APPRENTICE Nick Chovan (New Albany, OH) Kyle Bath (Kewaskum, WI) Jeremy Myers (Bethlehem, PA) ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship PRO Craig Childress (Peabody, MA) Patrick Boldt (Leipsic, OH) Curtis Harrington (Egg Harbor City, NJ) APPRENTICE Dustin Hawkins (Shelbyville, IL) Cameron Raab (Brighton, CO) Billy Dahmen (Niles, MI) U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Driven by Yokohama PRO Andy Buehler (Sidney, OH) David Borer (New Reigel, OH) Daniel Fuller (Southbury, CT) STUDENT Randy Giroux (Lima, OH) Andrew Gonyou (Lake Odessa, MI) Jake Moog (Evansville, IN) Plumbing National Championship PRO Craig Childress (Peabody, MA) Michael Seidel (Altoona, PA) Tyler Edelman (Bastrop, TX)

"I don't think it has fully sunk in yet. This has been an incredible experience," said Childress after securing multiple titles for the second consecutive year. "Being the first to win two competitions back-to-back is a huge accomplishment. It means a lot to me, and I'm passionate about inspiring future generations in the trades."

In addition to the prize pool, sponsors also provided essential products and software throughout the competition, highlighting the tools competitors use in their everyday work. Contributions came from industry leaders such as Little Giant, Challenger Lifts, Hunter Engineering, ServiceTitan, Trane, American Standard, Malco Tools, NAVAC, Johnstone Supply, RLS, IDEAL, AutoZone's ALLDATA OEM software, Milwaukee, FLEX, Yokohama, Duralast, Monro, Cerro Flow, Cerroset, Crocodile Cloth, Studson, Rheem, and SharkBite. The championships also received support from ASE, Moss Construction, ICC, Express Employment Services, NATE, IEC, UNOH, HVAC Tactical, Women in HVACR, Florida PHCC and TechForce Foundation.

For more information about the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series and to learn more about our finalists and sponsors, please visit https://elitetrades.global

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to raise awareness and support for the growing shortage of skilled trade workers across the nation. Over time, it has evolved into a premier championship platform dedicated to promoting the trades and celebrating the highly skilled professionals who have long been underappreciated. Through large-scale competitions, SETCS shines a spotlight on these individuals. Sponsored by ServiceTitan, the platform hosts national championships for both professionals and apprentices in the auto tech, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing industries. More information is available at elitetrades.global and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

