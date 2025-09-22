ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series to Announce Finalists Live

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over. The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (ETCS) is proud to announce the competitors who earned a trip to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they will battle it out for the title of the nation's best in the trades.

The finalist announcement will be made on Facebook Live hosted by HGTV's Chip Wade. Fans, families, and supporters across the country can tune in to see which skilled trades professionals rose to the top and secured their spot in the finals.

Once in West Palm Beach, finalists will compete head-to-head—pushing their skills, precision, and performance to the limit.

How to Watch & Attend

• Watch the Plumbing Live Stream on 9/23 at 7 PM ET: https://www.facebook.com/plumbingnationals

• Watch the HVAC Live Stream on 9/29 at 7 PM ET: https://www.facebook.com/HVACnationals/

• Attend in Person: The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series Finals are free and open to the public. Don't miss your chance to cheer on the nation's top trades professionals and experience the excitement live at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on October 9–10, 2025.

"The Series is more than just a competition — it's a celebration of the hard work and expertise that powers our world every day," said Scott Goldman, Head of Content at ServiceTitan. "We're thrilled to recognize these outstanding men and women and give them the stage and the spotlight they deserve."

In addition to the prize pool, sponsors are providing essential products and software throughout the competition, highlighting the tools competitors use every day in their trade. The 2025 ETCS is made possible thanks to support from leading industry partners, including Little Giant, Strauss, ServiceTitan, Trane, American Standard, Malco Tools, NAVAC, Johnstone Supply, RLS, Cerro Flow, Cerroset, STUDSON, RectorSeal, and SharkBite.

The championships are also supported by ICC, Express Employment Services, NATE, HVAC Tactical, Women in HVACR, and Women in Plumbing and Piping.

For more information about the ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series, including details about our finalists and sponsors, please visit: www.elitetrades.global

About ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series:

The ServiceTitan Elite Trades Championship Series (SETCS) was founded in 2016 with a clear mission: to raise awareness and support for the growing shortage of skilled trade workers across the nation. Over time, it has evolved into a premier championship platform dedicated to promoting the trades and celebrating the highly skilled professionals who have long been underappreciated. Through large-scale competitions, the series shines a spotlight on these individuals. Sponsored by ServiceTitan, the platform hosts national championships for both professionals and apprentices, HVAC, and plumbing industries. More information is available at elitetrades.global and by following on LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE INTERSPORT INC