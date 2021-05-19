ServiceTitan Expands to the Southwest with Salt Lake City Office

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading provider of software for the trades industry, today announced that it will open an office in the greater Salt Lake City region to fuel the company's rapid growth and pursuit of strong technology talent. As the company's fifth office location, the Salt Lake City office will serve multiple functions, including a Global Center of Excellence for ServiceTitan Customer Support. ServiceTitan also announced that it has brought on Kim Park, Vice President of Global Customer Support, to lead the company's initiative to hire customer experience talent in the region.

"Making our customers wildly successful is core to our DNA at ServiceTitan. It drives every decision we make from our products to our services and beyond," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. "In this case, I'm particularly excited to bring Kim Park aboard and to launch our Customer Support Global Center of Excellence so that we can continue to serve our customers at the level they deserve."

As a long time Utah resident, Kim Park brings more than fifteen years of experience growing and scaling world-class customer support organizations in the Salt Lake City region.

"I'm proud to join ServiceTitan to lead the Customer Support team into the future. Our primary focus is on our customers' success, and the investment of the new Center of Excellence in Salt Lake City is a powerful declaration of our commitment to them. I have lived and worked in the customer support industry in Utah for several decades, and look forward to bringing on exceptional talent to help us elevate our customer experience," said Kim Park, Vice President of Global Customer Support at ServiceTitan.

This past March, ServiceTitan announced a $500 million round of investment at an $8.3 billion valuation, making it the highest valued private vertical software company in the world. ServiceTitan also announced that it surpassed $250 million in annual recurring revenue, having grown 10x in the last three years. With more than 1,600 employees worldwide, ServiceTitan has been named one of the best places to work by Inc. and the Los Angeles Business Journal for three straight years.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan® is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Growth.

