ServiceTitan Head of Information Security Cassio Goldschmidt Wins Top Award for Information Security in the Americas

"The Senior Information Security Professional award is an opportunity to appreciate those individuals who go above and beyond to strengthen their organizations' defenses and energize the larger cybersecurity profession through their achievements," said Wesley Simpson, chief operating officer of (ISC)². "The awards highlight the outstanding accomplishments and dedication displayed by those helping us all to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

(ISC)², an international nonprofit membership association for information security leaders, has recognized Goldschmidt as part of the ninth annual Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA) Americas program. The program recognizes outstanding leadership and achievements in workforce improvement of information security and management professionals in the private and public sectors throughout North, South and Central America.

"This award is a tribute to all the teams I work with at ServiceTitan," Goldschmidt said. "The leadership team there knows that the security of information and systems is critical for customer satisfaction, and they've invested in the tools and personnel that are necessary to safeguard it. Their investment has resulted in higher customer confidence and internal stakeholders feel safer and more prepared."

The award was presented at the (ISC)² Security Congress in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 30.

Goldschmidt's past leadership experience includes services for Symantec Corporation, where he created the first companywide Secure Development Lifecycle initiative, and Intuit, where he was responsible for the security of various business units encompassing 600-plus financial institutions and millions of users.

About (ISC)²

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 140,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org , follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

