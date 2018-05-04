ServiceTitan Named One of Highest-Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

The distinction placed ServiceTitan at number 23 (out of 50 total) with an overall company rating of 4.6. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.4. ServiceTitan's CEO, Ara Mahdessian, boasts an 89% approval rating on Glassdoor—compared to an average of 69% for all 770,000 employers on the site--and the company has a 90 percent positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader Glassdoor average is 48%. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months.

"Since we first partnered with Glassdoor to compile this list in 2016, the cloud has only grown in influence and market power," said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. "It was also significantly tougher to make the list this year, with companies requiring a higher Glassdoor rating to make the cut—showing that companies can't rest when it comes to focusing on culture and employee happiness. ServiceTitan should be very proud of this accomplishment." This year's private-list cutoff was a rating of 4.4, compared to 4.1 on the prior list. Battery and Glassdoor also released a similar list of the 25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For.

More broadly, "we view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and potential growth," said Agrawal, who will discuss the lists and their implications at this week's CloudNY conference, a high-profile, invite-only event for cloud founders and CEOs. Agrawal also serves on the board of Glassdoor. A Glassdoor economic research study, as well as other third party studies, also show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"When we started ServiceTitan, we understood the importance of developing a strong company culture," ServiceTitan CEO Ara Mahdessian said. "And the culture we have developed has been just as important to our success as the solutions we provide to our customers. Hiring and keeping talented, enthusiastic individuals who understand why we do what we do, and want to work toward something great, will always be a priority for us."

Glassdoor noted that employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company cultures; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees. For instance, according to one anonymous employee review of ServiceTitan on Glassdoor:

"Competent employees receive recognition/kudos and the collaborative environment between teams is impressive. You will work with lots of kind, fun, and innovative people. If you don't learn from your teammates, you have to have blinders on!"

Full lists of the Battery/Glassdoor highest-rated 50 private cloud companies and 25 public cloud companies to work for can be found here.

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home service companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and grow their business. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion-dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, comprehensive reporting, marketing management tools, mobile solution for field techs, and QuickBooks integration.

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London and Israel.

CloudNY is the premier, invite-only conference for the CEOs of breakout cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies. Co-hosted by Battery Ventures and FirstMark, CloudNY is focused on offering founders and CEOs of private companies battle-tested advice to help them scale their teams and grow revenues to $100 million and beyond. This year's event will be held May 3 in New York.

