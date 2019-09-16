ServiceTitan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan , the world's leading and fastest growing all in one software for the $500B+ home and commercial contracting industry, was awarded a spot on the Atlanta Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work list.

The company was ranked eighth in the medium business category. The rankings are based on employee surveys and evaluations of each nominated company's workplace culture, healthcare offerings, employee engagement, pay and flexibility.

"We believe that investing in our employees is a crucial part of the foundation of ServiceTitan's success," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "One of our core values is to be a great team. We want our employees to feel proud to work for our company and empowered to serve our customers in the best possible way. Taking care of our Titans ultimately helps us take care of our customers."

ServiceTitan was launched twelve years ago by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan to develop software to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. Mahdessian and Kuzoyan realized there was a lack of software options for tradespeople, and created ServiceTitan to meet that need. The company now has more than 700 employees and 3,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We created ServiceTitan out of appreciation for our families, so honoring our employees' time with their families is a top priority for us," Mahdessian said. "That's why we've made it a point to offer benefits like an unlimited vacation policy to allow our employees the time to value family. We want our employees to come to work energized, ready to succeed and without feeling like they're neglecting their home life."

In the last year ServiceTitan has also been recognized as a top place to work by Inc., Mogul, Builtin LA, and Los Angeles Business Journal.

ServiceTitan, which has headquarters in Glendale, California, expanded to the East Coast in 2017 with the opening of the Atlanta office. The Atlanta office is home to ServiceTitan's customer support, implementation and training teams and is an East Coast center for the company's customer success department.

"The objective in opening the Atlanta office was to be closer and cater to our East Coast clients," said Josh Jenswold, director of East Coast operations. "ServiceTitan has become a major presence in Atlanta's growing tech scene by adopting many of the Silicon Valley perks such as competitive health benefits, flexible PTO, catered lunch, and gym and transportation reimbursements. We look forward to continuing to empower our customers with our amazing team of passionate and talented individuals."

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams.

