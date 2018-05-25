ServiceTitan Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2018 List

"It's an honor to be on this list with so many other employee-driven companies," said ServiceTitan CEO Ara Mahdessian. "A strong and vibrant company culture has always been a priority for ServiceTitan. Hiring and retaining people who understand our mission and want to work toward something great has been an intentional part of our plan from the beginning. We rely on a dynamic, purposeful team in order to provide the level of service and support we promise to our customers. And in today's competitive job market, that's more important than ever."

Inc. magazine was founded in 1979 and covers small business, startups, and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ServiceTitan was founded by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan in 2011 when the former Stanford classmates discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers—both of whom were tradesmen. ServiceTitan now has more than 400 employees and more than 2,000 client businesses throughout the USA and Canada. For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a mobile, cloud-based software platform that helps home services companies streamline operations, improve customer service, and increase sales. ServiceTitan's end-to-end solution for the multi-billion dollar residential home services industry includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integration with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software. ServiceTitan is the preferred software for the world's most successful plumbing, HVAC, and electrical companies. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

About the Inc. Best Workplaces Awards

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies).

