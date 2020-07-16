ServiceTitan names Ershad Jamil Chief Growth Officer

ServiceTitan's mission is to democratize the power of big technology for small businesses, giving them the same strategic advantages that larger enterprise firms have enjoyed for decades. Jamil is responsible for creating, validating, building, launching and optimizing new business lines to diversify the ServiceTitan SaaS platform. During his tenure, revenue for ServiceTitan has grown 3,336%.

"I joined ServiceTitan because I shared the company's passion for helping small businesses and I saw the massive opportunity for growth in technology serving the contracting industry," Jamil said. "Solving problems so that our customers can continue to grow their businesses is what drives me and the growth team every day. ServiceTitan is delivering incredible value to the trade industries, and there's enormous capacity for growth based on automation, customer engagement, supply chain and big data."

Jamil was ServiceTitan's 49th employee when he was hired. ServiceTitan now has more than 800 employees in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Yerevan, Armenia. He has been instrumental in the creation of some of the company's most innovative products, like ServiceTitan Payments and ServiceTitan Marketing Pro. Jamil recently published the article "Building Teams that Innovate and Outperform," highlighting how building trust across diverse cross-functional teams is critical to business performance.

"Ershad's hard work, dedication and vision have been a big part of our impressive growth over the last several years," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "He understands this company and our culture, and he's dialed in on what our customers need in order to achieve their goals. He's proved that he's a true Titan, and we're looking forward to his expanded leadership role."

Jamil earned bachelor's degrees in management information systems and marketing from Carnegie Mellon University and a master's degree in information sciences from the University of Pittsburgh. Before joining ServiceTitan, he spent 10 years in technology strategy and systems integration practices at Deloitte Consulting LLP.

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradespeople. The company serves over 4,000 client businesses and more than 100,000 service professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about ServiceTitan, visit our website .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

