ServiceTitan Names Industry-Leading Consultant and Entrepreneur Tom Howard to Top Customer Experience Position

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software for residential home service businesses, has named accomplished home service entrepreneur and consultant Tom Howard as the company's vice president of customer experience.

Howard most recently served as president and co-owner of Lee's Air Conditioning, Heating & Building Performance and Blue Collar Profits, a consulting firm that provides financial and leadership training for home service business owners. Blue Collar Profits also offers ServiceTitan optimization services to help contractors get the most from the software.

"From my perspective as a home-service business owner, I've seen how ServiceTitan has revolutionized the industry, and my consulting experience has given me important insight about how contractors use the platform and what they expect from it," Howard said. "Any company's success depends on customer experience excellence, but at ServiceTitan it's not just a business strategy. This team has demonstrated its deep commitment to the hard-working small business owners who rely on their products."

In his new position, Howard will facilitate customer experience excellence throughout ServiceTitan and ensure positive business outcomes for users.

In addition to Lee's Air Conditioning, Heating & Building Performance, Howard, a graduate of Brigham Young University, has owned several other residential and commercial service companies in central California. Three of his independently operated companies tripled their revenue in the first four years after Howard bought them.

"Tom's experience in the industry, and with helping business owners implement ServiceTitan in particular, gives him a unique understanding of our customers' needs, " said Ara Mahdessian, ServiceTitan's CEO and co-founder. "He has an intuitive understanding of their priorities, and he knows how to help them reach their goals. It's an important step for us as a company, too. With all the growth we've experienced in the last 18 months and the exciting plans we have for 2020, it's a pivotal period for ServiceTitan, and it's essential that we have team members like Tom who can see the big ServiceTitan picture."

ServiceTitan was founded by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan in 2012 when they discovered there were few software options to recommend to their fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. ServiceTitan raised more than $200 million in two rounds of venture financing in 2018, including a $165 million Series D, the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California. The company has more than 700 employees, with offices in California, Atlanta, and Armenia, and serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.servicetitan.com.

