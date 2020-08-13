ServiceTitan names ProSkill Services Titan of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software and operating system for residential and commercial service and replacement contractors, concluded its 2020 virtual Pantheon user conference by announcing that ProSkill Services, the Phoenix area's most trusted and fastest-growing team of plumbing, HVAC and electrical experts, has been named Titan of the Year.

"The ProSkill team lives its commitment to extraordinary customer experience every day," said Ara Mahdessian, ServiceTitan's co-founder and CEO. "Since they've been using ServiceTitan, ProSkill has seen more than 400% growth. We're extremely proud that we've contributed to their success, but without their team's hard work and passion, it never would have happened."

The Titan of the Year award, presented every year at the annual Pantheon event, recognizes the ServiceTitan user who best represents the company and demonstrates the value it offers for customers and homeowners. In order to protect participants from possible exposure to the coronavirus, ServiceTitan's fourth annual Pantheon event was held online this year.

"ProSkill was established to provide homeowners in the Phoenix area with the highest level of service and reliability," said Travis Ringe, Co-Founder at ProSkill Services. "ServiceTitan has been an invaluable partner for us. By streamlining workflows and making time-consuming tasks more efficient, it's allowed us to focus on customers and improve their experience."

ServiceTitan was founded in 2012 by Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan as a way to help their immigrant fathers, both of whom were tradesmen. The company serves 4,000 client businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://www.servicetitan.com.

