ServiceTitan Partners with Financeit to Offer Integrated Financing for Canadian Customers

No. 1 home service business management software teams up with No. 1 Canadian home services lending platform to provide integrated, mobile-friendly financing options for customers

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software for home service businesses, has partnered with Financeit, one of North America's fastest growing point-of-sale payment plan providers, to give Canadian home service contractors the ability to offer immediate, integrated financing options to homeowners .

"Alleviating home renovation debt and accelerating the home improvement business is an important focus for Financeit," said Michael Garrity, founder and CEO of Financeit. "Through this partnership, we're providing ServiceTitan's Canadian customers an integrated and efficient way to finance any project quickly and hassle free, beneficial to both homeowners and contractors."

Financeit's integrated platform aims to accelerate the decision-making process, especially when it comes to home improvement projects. The platform offers homeowners the opportunity to explore a premium option with a trusted and reliable point-of-sale lending platform.

ServiceTitan customers can more successfully pitch upgrades and higher-end models, eliminate tedious manual paperwork and allow homeowners to immediately see all payment details, and complete projects more quickly and efficiently.

"We've been getting requests from our Canadian customers about building financing for this market ever since we were able to offer a similar integration here in the U.S.," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "The success of integrated financing state-side has been phenomenal. We've seen that contractors who use integrated financing grow their average ticket by 13% while growing gross revenue by 21%. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have for our Canadian contractors and their bottom line."

Financeit's integrated platform is immediately available to current ServiceTitan and Financeit customers. To get setup, email financing@servicetitan.com .

ServiceTitan customers who are not yet Financeit customers can apply to become an approved Financeit merchant here: https://www.financeit.io/servicetitan/ .

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. In 2017, the closing of an investment round by Goldman Sachs and the acquisition of Centah Inc. - a market-leading technology platform and call centre infrastructure - assisted in the increase of Financeit's overall offering in the marketplace and continues to allow the company to provide merchants with an end-to-end solution to increase sales. Since launching in 2011 the platform has attracted over 7,000 merchant partners and processed over C$3.6 billion in loan applications. The company was recently awarded the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, recognizing the world's top fintech businesses.

For more information about Financeit, contact Remy Delima, A&C, at 416.966.4321 or remy@acteam.ca .

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the $400B home service sector. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

