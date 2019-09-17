ServiceTitan Ranked No. 14 in Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 List

"When we first started ServiceTitan, industry-specific software options for contractors and tradespeople were practically non-existent," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Our amazing team has helped change that for thousands of hard-working tradespeople, and we've been fortunate enough to prove first-hand the potential of the home and commercial services industry to become a meaningful field for software development. The honor of being named to this exclusive list showcases how far we've come and how much we've already accomplished for our customers, but we also recognize the large amount of work we still have to do as we look ahead to the next chapter of ServiceTitan."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

ServiceTitan's recognition as a top 100 private cloud company comes on the heels of several other 2019 awards, including a spot on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and Los Angeles Business Journal's annual Best Places to Work list, and a third consecutive Inc. 500 placement.

ServiceTitan continues to invest heavily in building new services that help its customers more efficiently operate and profitably grow their businesses. This year, the company launched three revolutionary new ServiceTitan Pro offerings, ServiceTitan Pricebook Pro, ServiceTitan Phones Pro and ServiceTitan Marketing Pro, all designed to help home and commercial services businesses reach new levels of efficiency and win more business. In addition, ServiceTitan maintains its East Coast presence in Atlanta and recently opened a third location and technology hub in Armenia.

ServiceTitan's co-founders, Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan, both Armenian immigrants, watched their tradesmen fathers struggle to find a management software that worked for their businesses. In response, they founded ServiceTitan, which has now become the industry standard in SaaS technology.

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the home service and commercial contractor industry. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/.

