ServiceTitan to Present at Grace Hopper Conference, World's Largest Gathering of Women in Tech

The Grace Hopper Conference is the world's largest technology conference focused on empowering and celebrating women technologists with over 20,000 attendees. The fireside chat is an invite-only event for a peer group of female tech executives and will be moderated by Our Collective co-founder and former head of diversity and inclusion for eBay, Dominique Hollins. The talk will spotlight Singh's experience as a female executive and co-founder in the tech arena and the advancements in inclusion and women's initiatives in tech.

"More female entrepreneurs are entering the tech scene and that means as we are moving away from the typical culture of Silicon Valley, I continue to see women who are truly breaking barriers as executives and entrepreneurs in tech," Singh said. "ServiceTitan is a company that celebrates diversity, and we are making a big push to shift the gender balance of the company. It's refreshing to be part of an organization that is so focused on raising women up in what has previously been a male-dominated industry."

Singh joined ServiceTitan earlier this year and is responsible for the company's diversity and inclusion, talent brand, and corporate social responsibility; her mission is to foster a best in class workplace culture where inclusion is the engine that drives innovation. She previously held executive titles leading talent acquisition roles at major technology firms SpaceX and Oculus VR. She is also the founder of Thesis Couture, a company that designs, manufactures and sells high-tech luxury women's footwear based on a patented internal architecture that adds stability to high heels.

"I believe that building a diverse team creates a dynamic workplace culture and brings the best ideas to the table," Singh said. "Inclusion is the engine that drives innovation, and having diversity and inclusion as one of our core values has propelled ServiceTitan to become a world-leading software company."

For more information about the Grace Hopper conference and Singh, visit https://ghc.anitab.org/2019-senior-leadership-summit-speakers/professional-development/dolly-singh/ .

