ServicingUSA™ Introduces Bill & Buy™, a Hassle-Free, In-House Payment Plan to Maximize Customer Approvals

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ServicingUSA announced the launch of Bill & Buy, its new payment plan program for small businesses. The program is designed to empower businesses by allowing them to offer their very own flexible, hassle-free, in-house payment plans to their customers right at the point of sale. ServicingUSA handles the administrative part, including servicing, collections, and credit bureau reporting for payment plan contracts.

"Bill & Buy allows businesses to offer in-house payment plans and customize the entire process of creating contracts, from collecting down payment to setting finance charges," says Manoj Mathew, CTO and Head of Servicing & Collections of ServicingUSA. "At every step of the way, businesses can provide more approvals for their customers, increasing revenue and customer satisfaction."

As an added benefit to small business merchants, ServicingUSA may also opt to buy out the eligible retail installment contracts after six months of consecutive payments.

The approval process is simple. First, a soft pull of the customer's credit is completed and the merchant either pre-approves or declines their applicant. Once the customer is pre-approved, down payment and payment terms are calculated and presented through the Bill & Buy portal.

All payments for the Bill & Buy program are made through ServicingUSA's payment portal. This easy-to-use platform provides customers access to everything they need, from copies of their contract documents to scheduling autopay.

With convenient low monthly payment plans made available through Servicing USA's portal, businesses can say "yes" to more customers and sell more of their products and services. Interested businesses can learn more about the Bill & Buy program here.

About ServicingUSA

ServicingUSA, LLC is a service company that is focused on delivering better technology, solutions, and value to its customers. The company focuses on providing servicing, collections, and call center services through third parties, all-purpose built to ensure the best outcomes and high-quality service at every interaction. Through ServicingUSA's industry-leading technology platform, businesses can leverage their services to scale and generate more revenue, reduce losses, gain more customers, and stay compliant. ServicingUSA's commitment to outstanding service ensures that businesses can offer their customers high-quality servicing that can make a direct impact on their bottom line.

ServicingUSA is not a lender or a creditor. Servicing USA does not originate loans or make credit decisions in connection with loans. Bill & Buy services are provided to assist merchants in the formation of affordable payment plans between a merchant and its customer and to assist merchants in the servicing of those resulting payment plan accounts. Maximum allowable APRs vary and are subject to state restrictions, but in no event will be over 29.99%. Bill & Buy services and contract buyouts are not available in all states, and buyouts are at ServicingUSA's sole discretion. Accounts serviced through ServicingUSA may be serviced by third-party providers. To learn more about how ServicingUSA can scale your business by improving collections and servicing, please contact 888-502-8082 or email [email protected].

