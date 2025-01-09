Servier Announces Expansion of its Tibsovo (ivosidenib) Development Program Investigating its Safety and Efficacy in Patients Living with IDH1-Mutated Cancers in Both Hematological Malignancies and Solid Tumors

First patient enrolled in the Phase 3 CHONQUER clinical trial in patients with IDH1-mutant conventional chondrosarcoma





Phase 3 PyramIDH clinical trial in patients with IDH1-mutant myelodysplastic syndromes has been initiated with sites actively recruiting across the world

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier today announced updates to two of its Phase 3 programs evaluating TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1)-mutated cancers. The first patient has been enrolled in the CHONQUER study, a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of TIBSOVO versus placebo in patients with IDH1-mutated conventional chondrosarcoma. In addition, the Phase 3 PyramIDH clinical trial has been initiated, and sites are actively recruiting across the globe. The PyramIDH study is evaluating TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) monotherapy and azacitidine monotherapy in the treatment of patients with IDH1-mutated myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who have not previously been treated with a hypomethylating agent.

"As the leader in IDH-mutated cancers, Servier aspires to provide new treatment options for those impacted by newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated conventional chondrosarcoma and IDH-1 mutated MDS. The advancement of two of our Phase 3 registration enabling studies is an incredibly important milestone for our TIBSOVO clinical development program and underscores our commitment to understanding the application of IDH1m inhibition in a broad range of malignancies to meet the needs of patients," said Susan Pandya, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development and Global Head of Oncology LS/LCM, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "We are deeply grateful to the patients, families and healthcare providers who are participating in this important research."

The use of TIBSOVO in patients with IDH1-mutated conventional chondrosarcoma, as well as, patients with IDH1-mutated myelodysplastic syndromes who have not previously been treated with a hypomethylating agent are investigational, and its safety and efficacy in these cases have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About the PyramIDH Trial (NCT06465953)

PyramIDH is a pivotal Phase 3, multicenter, open label, randomized clinical trial of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) monotherapy and azacitidine monotherapy in adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase protein, 1 (IDH1) mutation, who have not received treatment with a hypomethylating agent previously. The primary endpoint of PyramIDH is complete remission (CR) or partial remission (PR) as per International Working Group (IWG) 2006 criteria at 4 months. Secondary outcome measures include overall response (OR) rate, event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS).

About the CHONQUER Trial (NCT06127407)

CHONQUER is a pivotal Phase 3, multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover clinical trial of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma with an isocitrate dehydrogenase protein, 1 (IDH1) mutation who are untreated or were previously treated with one systemic treatment regimen in the advanced/metastatic setting for conventional chondrosarcoma. The primary endpoint of CHONQUER is progression-free survival (PFS) in Grades 1 and 2 participants. Key secondary outcome measures include endpoints such as PFS in all randomized participants, overall survival (OS) in Grades 1 and 2 participants, and OS in all randomized participants. The study also will evaluate the impact of TIBSOVO on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and health economic outcomes.

About TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets)

TIBSOVO is a precision medicine that targets a specific type of mutation known as isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1). TIBSOVO is approved in five indications globally, including approvals in the U.S., European Union, Australia and China.

In the U.S., TIBSOVO is approved for the treatment of adults with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML and in monotherapy or in combination with azacitidine for adults with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutant AML who are ≥75 years old or who have comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with IDH1-mutant relapsed or refractory MDS, and for patients with previously treated IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

For more information about TIBSOVO in the U.S., please visit www.tibsovo.com.

About Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) are disorders in which progenitor (stem) cells do not mature into healthy blood cells.1 In the U.S., approximately 16,000 new cases of MDS are reported each year.2 Approximately 3.6% of MDS patients have an IDH1 mutation,3 which is considered an early "driver" mutation.4 For MDS patients with an IDH1 mutation, the prognosis has often been associated with worse overall outcomes and in an increased risk of transformation to AML.3 Prior to the approval of TIBSOVO, there were no approved targeted therapies for this molecularly defined subset.

About Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma is a group of bone tumors that are made up of cells that make too much cartilage.1 Chondrosarcoma, the second most common sarcoma of the bones following osteosarcoma,5 accounts for 20-30% of all skeletal sarcomas and has an estimated incidence of 1 in 200,000 per year in the U.S.6 Conventional primary chondrosarcoma is the most common variant and makes up 85% of all cases.2 IDH mutations are found in 50-70% of chondrosarcomas.7 Surgery currently remains the mainstay of treatment for conventional chondrosarcoma as both radiation and chemotherapy have been shown to be ineffective.8

About Servier in Oncology

Servier is a global leader in oncology, governed by a non-profit foundation. Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from fiduciary responsibilities.

Servier is the leader in IDH-mutant targeted therapies and devotes more than 65% of its research and development budget to Oncology. Servier aspires to advance more targeted therapies by identifying mutations and understanding how these mutations impact cancer and its progression. Servier believes we can serve more people by helping the right patients find the right treatment, at the right time.

Servier takes a One Innovation Engine approach to R&D and is actively seeking alliances, partnerships and acquisitions at various stages of the portfolio.

For more information about working with Servier to bring the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves, visit Servier.us.

TIBSOVO IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION AND INDICATION FOR U.S. PATIENTS

INDICATIONS

TIBSOVO is indicated for patients with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test with:

Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

In combination with azacitidine or as monotherapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed AML in adults 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy

Relapsed or Refractory AML

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML

Relapsed or Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS)

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

For the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma who have been previously treated

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME IN AML AND MDS Patients treated with TIBSOVO have experienced symptoms of differentiation syndrome, which

can be fatal. Symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or

pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and hepatic, renal, or

multi-organ dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate corticosteroid therapy

and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome in AML and MDS: Differentiation syndrome is associated with rapid proliferation and differentiation of myeloid cells and may be life-threatening or fatal.

Symptoms of differentiation syndrome in patients treated with TIBSOVO included noninfectious leukocytosis, peripheral edema, pyrexia, dyspnea, pleural effusion, hypotension, hypoxia, pulmonary edema, pneumonitis, pericardial effusion, rash, fluid overload, tumor lysis syndrome and creatinine increased.

If differentiation syndrome is suspected, initiate dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours (or an equivalent dose of an alternative oral or IV corticosteroid) and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. If concomitant noninfectious leukocytosis is observed, initiate treatment with hydroxyurea or leukapheresis, as clinically indicated. Taper corticosteroids and hydroxyurea after resolution of symptoms and administer corticosteroids for a minimum of 3 days. Symptoms of differentiation syndrome may recur with premature discontinuation of corticosteroid and/or hydroxyurea treatment. If severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of corticosteroids, interrupt TIBSOVO until signs and symptoms are no longer severe.

QTc Interval Prolongation: Patients treated with TIBSOVO can develop QT (QTc) prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias. Concomitant use of TIBSOVO with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval (e.g., anti-arrhythmic medicines, fluoroquinolones, triazole anti-fungals, 5-HT3 receptor antagonists) and CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation. Conduct monitoring of electrocardiograms (ECGs) and electrolytes. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent monitoring may be necessary.

Interrupt TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 480 msec and less than 500 msec. Interrupt and reduce TIBSOVO if QTc increases to greater than 500 msec. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Guillain-Barré syndrome can develop in patients treated with TIBSOVO. Monitor patients taking TIBSOVO for onset of new signs or symptoms of motor and/or sensory neuropathy such as unilateral or bilateral weakness, sensory alterations, paresthesias, or difficulty breathing. Permanently discontinue TIBSOVO in patients who are diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In patients with AML , the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are leukocytes decreased, diarrhea, hemoglobin decreased, platelets decreased, glucose increased, fatigue, alkaline phosphatase increased, edema, potassium decreased, nausea, vomiting, phosphate decreased, decreased appetite, sodium decreased, leukocytosis, magnesium decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, arthralgia, dyspnea, uric acid increased, abdominal pain, creatinine increased, mucositis, rash, electrocardiogram QT prolonged, differentiation syndrome, calcium decreased, neutrophils decreased, and myalgia

, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are leukocytes decreased, diarrhea, hemoglobin decreased, platelets decreased, glucose increased, fatigue, alkaline phosphatase increased, edema, potassium decreased, nausea, vomiting, phosphate decreased, decreased appetite, sodium decreased, leukocytosis, magnesium decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, arthralgia, dyspnea, uric acid increased, abdominal pain, creatinine increased, mucositis, rash, electrocardiogram QT prolonged, differentiation syndrome, calcium decreased, neutrophils decreased, and myalgia In patients with MDS , the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are creatinine increased, hemoglobin decreased, arthralgia, albumin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, fatigue, diarrhea, cough, sodium decreased, mucositis, decreased appetite, myalgia, phosphate decreased, pruritus, and rash

, the most common adverse reactions including laboratory abnormalities (≥25%) are creatinine increased, hemoglobin decreased, arthralgia, albumin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, fatigue, diarrhea, cough, sodium decreased, mucositis, decreased appetite, myalgia, phosphate decreased, pruritus, and rash In patients with cholangiocarcinoma, the most common adverse reactions (≥15%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma are fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, cough, decreased appetite, ascites, vomiting, anemia, and rash. The most common laboratory abnormalities (≥10%) in patients with cholangiocarcinoma are hemoglobin decreased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, and bilirubin increased

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Strong or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Reduce TIBSOVO dose with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

Sensitive CYP3A4 substrates: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO.

QTc Prolonging Drugs: Avoid concomitant use with TIBSOVO. If co-administration is unavoidable, monitor patients for increased risk of QTc interval prolongation.

LACTATION:

Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING for AML and MDS patients

