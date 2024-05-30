Servier Initiates Critical Dialogue on AYA Cancer Survivorship at ASCO 2024

Servier is ranked 1st for patient centricity, information sharing, integrity, services 'beyond the pill', engagement and communication, and overall familiarity in the industry*

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to delivering transformative therapies to patients, announced that it will underwrite a panel hosted by The Atlantic titled: "Bridging the Gap in Cancer Care for Adolescents and Young Adults" (AYA). The event, which will also include an art exhibit showcasing the challenges and triumphs of the AYA cancer patient population, will take place in Chicago, concurrently with the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

"At Servier, our mission is to support patients far beyond delivering transformative new medicines," said David K. Lee, CEO of Servier Pharmaceuticals. "As a private Foundation, we are uniquely positioned to commit to prioritizing the long-term welfare of the patients we serve. Part of our commitment to patient-centric innovation involves fostering critical conversations about the experiences and needs of patients who are navigating life during and after a cancer diagnosis. We believe that continued dialogue on this important topic will drive advancements in care and improve outcomes for AYA patients in the future."

According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 84,100 AYAs between the ages of 15 to 39 will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States in 2024. This accounts for about 4.2% of all cancer diagnoses.1

These people also experience challenges distinct from those of pediatric and adult patients, and despite increased focus on survival and quality of life for AYA cancer patients, gaps in knowledge remain.

"Being governed by a private Foundation allows us to prioritize the needs of patients and take a long-term approach to our global impact on healthcare," said Arnaud Lallouette, Executive Vice President, Global Medical and Patient Affairs at Servier. "At Servier, we are inspired by the resilience of our patients and are honored to work hand in hand with them to not just address medical needs, but to build a more equitable healthcare system that addresses their comprehensive needs."

This dedication is evident in our patient-first philosophy, which guides every aspect of our operations. From pioneering research and development to meaningful community engagement, Servier is steadfast in its mission to improve the lives of cancer patients worldwide.

The event will be held on Friday, May 31 at 6:30 PM CT at the Lacuna Lofts in Chicago, IL. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.theatlantic.com/live/adolescents-young-adult-cancer-care/.

*PatientView's 2023-2024 Corporate Reputation of Pharma

1 "Adolescents and Young Adults (Ayas) with Cancer." National Institute of Health, April 26, 2024. https://www.cancer.gov/types/aya.

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

For more information: www.servier.us.

