Servier Partners With Local Cancer Center to Support Research Graduate Students in the Boston Area

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in delivering transformative new therapies to patients, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research, are proud to announce the enrollment of the first PhD student from Dana-Farber in the SHINEDocs program funded by Servier. This agreement marks the initiation of the SHINEDoc program in the U.S. where the PhD student will start in the program this November.

The SHINEDoc program, standing for "Servier Highlighting Innovation through its NEtwork of PhD students and Post-Docs," is a dynamic, international community of more than 70 PhD and postdoctoral students working in either Servier laboratories or with Servier's partners. Those in the SHINEDoc program receive specific trainings to build their research acumen and soft skills, career support and networking opportunities within and outside of Servier.

"Dana-Farber's clinical and scientific expertise are recognized worldwide, and we are excited to continue to build upon our relationship with the organization," said Walid Kamoun, Vice President, Global Head of R&D Oncology at Servier. "This collaboration is based not only on the shared vision of developing transformative therapies for cancer patients through scientific innovation, but to support up-and-coming researchers in the Boston area as well. Following the initiation of this partnership, we hope to include other U.S. organizations and universities in the SHINEDoc program."

The first phase of this program will focus on the training of one PhD student in basic research in the field of oncology and neurological diseases. Over the course of the three-year program, the PhD student will join the international community of fellow doctoral students and postdocs to share knowledge, develop soft skills and build their international network. The aim of this program is to ultimately develop new technologies and characterize new therapeutic targets for the benefit of patients across the globe.

"I am deeply grateful to Servier Pharmaceuticals for providing this opportunity to our graduate student," said Kevin Haigis, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "This program not only provides critical financial assistance, but a strong commitment to mentor and support young scientists in their early career growth. The offerings provided via the SHINEDocs program cater to all facets of development from networking to training, career support and workshops. I am excited to partner with Servier Pharmaceuticals to share in the advancement of future talent at Dana-Farber."

Servier is a global leader in oncology, governed by a non-profit foundation. Servier approaches innovation with a long-term vision, free of influence from fiduciary responsibilities.

Servier is the leader in IDH-mutant targeted therapies and devotes more than 65% of its research and development budget to Oncology. Servier aspires to advance more targeted therapies by identifying mutations and understanding how these mutations impact cancer and its progression. Servier believes we can serve more people by helping the right patients find the right treatment, at the right time.

Servier takes a One Innovation Engine approach to R&D and is actively seeking alliances, partnerships and acquisitions at various stages of the portfolio.

For more information about working with Servier to bring the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves, visit Servier.us.

